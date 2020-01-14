RALEIGH — Without the personnel to play the defensive style that he prefers, North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts said it’s a matter of making the most of situations.

The next one comes Wednesday night when Miami visits, with the possibility that the Wolfpack will be further up to speed.

“Where it hurts us, it makes it tough on us the way we like to play,” Keatts said of the lack of recent backcourt depth. “It has changed the way we have to play. We’ve played more half-court defense than I’ve ever played since I’ve been here. That’s where we have struggled. We’d love to get as healthy as we can.”

Much of that depends on the status of senior guard C.J. Bryce, who has missed the past four games since entering the concussion protocol.

The Wolfpack has lost two of the last three games and had to rally to win the other last week against Notre Dame.

The numbers connected to the scaled-back defense are revealing. N.C. State has forced a total of 41 turnovers during the past four games, the fewest in a four-game span under Keatts.

It might be difficult to create havoc in the next game. Only 15 teams nationally average fewer turnovers per game than Miami, so the Hurricanes tend to be careful with the ball.

The Wolfpack has used only seven players in two of the past three games. That’s troubling for Keatts, who prefers a deeper bench to apply more pressure defense.

Keatts said “injuries are part of the game” and it’s a matter of adjusting.

“Starting with Miami, we’ve got to take care of the ball,” he said. “We’ve got to finish the game and we have to play better.”

Bryce’s absence might have translated into other shortcomings for the Wolfpack. In Saturday’s loss at Virginia Tech, it shot a season-low 31.9-percent shooting from the field (only the second time the Wolfpack was below 40 percent).

Miami coach Jim Larranaga said he doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on the game plan based on whether Bryce plays.

“Hopefully whether he plays or does not play will not impact us too much,” he said.

Miami has won in its last two visits to N.C. State. The Wolfpack hasn’t won at home in the series since Jan. 30, 2016.

This might be a key time for the Wolfpack, with another home game Saturday when Clemson visits.

“We’re fortunate that we do get a chance to be at home a little bit,” Keatts said. “Obviously you try to take care of your home court to try to get on track.”

N.C. State’s schedule was set up with six games among the first seven ACC outings against opponents picked in the lower half of the conference’s preseason poll.

“I wouldn’t look at it as a lost opportunity. It’s our league,” Keatts said, though noting the bad closing stretch at Virginia Tech. “At the end, we kind of fell apart. We have to do a better job of finishing games.”

*****************************************************************

Tip-off

Who: Miami (10-5, 2-3) at N.C. State (11-5, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports South)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Series: N.C. State leads 12-11