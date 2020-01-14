WINSTON-SALEM — Offensive lineman Terrance Davis has transferred to Wake Forest's football team.

The graduate transfer from Maryland will be eligible right away for the Demon Deacons, who had two senior starters on the offensive line last year.

Davis spent most of his time at right guard appearing in 37 games while making 31 starts for the Terrapins. He started four games in 2019, but only once after September. A knee injury put him out for eight games, so he preserved a season of eligibility.

An injury limited to eight games in 2018, but he started in all 12 games in 2017.

Davis, who's from Temple Hills, Md., is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference selection and has enrolled at Wake Forest.