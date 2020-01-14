NEW ORLEANS – After the New Orleans Saints were upset in the NFL playoffs last week, LSU safety and New Orleans native Grant Delpit said his team hoped to “put a smile on people’s faces.”

Delpit and No. 1-ranked LSU did just that for their Louisiana brethren Monday night, knocking off defending national champion Clemson 42-25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to claim the program’s fourth national title, but first since 2007.

The Big Easy hasn’t been easy on Clemson.

LSU’s triumph kept Clemson winless in three postseason games all-time in New Orleans, snapped the nation’s longest Football Bowl Subdivision winning streak at 29 games and denied Clemson a third national title in four years.

LSU capped its first 15-0 season and extended its winning streak to 16 games.

LSU’s Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, torching Clemson’s secondary time and again en route to becoming the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to win a national championship since Jameis

Burrow’s five touchdown passes pushed his season total to 60, giving him as many touchdown passes this season as LSU had the previous four seasons combined.

While Burrow shined, it was a rough night for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards and was held without a touchdown pass for the first time in 24 games, ending the nation’s longest such streak.

Lawrence suffered his first defeat in 26 games as Clemson’s starting quarterback, but it was an even tougher night for Clemson’s secondary, which entered the game ranked among the nation’s best in multiple categories, including No. 1 in passing yards allowed per game at 151.5; Burrow had 270 in the first half alone and finished with a CFP record 463.

Still, when Clemson took a 17-7 lead with 10:38 left in the first half, it appeared the Tigers might make another run at a title. But Burrow ran for a touchdown and passed for two more to give LSU a 28-17 halftime lead and LSU would never trail again.

Clemson opened the second half by driving 50 yards in six plays capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to cut LSU’s lead to 28-25, but that was as close as Clemson would get.

LSU showed why it led the nation in scoring as Burrow added two touchdown passes – one in the third quarter, another in the fourth – to salt away the victory for Coach Ed Orgeron’s team and prompt a Mardi Gras atmosphere on the floor of the Superdome.

Clemson had no answer for sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Biletnikoff Award winner who had nine receptions for 221 yards and two scores.

Clemson, the only team in the nation to appear in each of the last five College Football Playoffs, fell to 6-3 all-time in CFP games, which is tied for the most victories of any team in the six-year history of the CFP.

Clemson fell to 10-2 against Southeastern Conference opponents since 2016, including a 6-2 record SEC West foes during that span.

Etienne, a junior who may opt to enter the NFL Draft in April, had 78 yards rushing and became Clemson’s all-time leading career rusher, passing former standout Raymond Priester.

Clemson’s defense, which had to finish the game without middle linebacker James Skalski, who was ejected for a targeting call in the third quarter, surrendered a season-high 628 yards. The Tigers (14-1) also gave up season highs in first downs (29) and yards per play (7.8).