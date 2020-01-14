NEW ORLEANS – Things started so well for the Clemson defense.

LSU’s explosive offense had 17 total yards on its first three possession of Monday night’s national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

And then it was like LSU flipped a switch.

“I know,” Clemson safety K’von Wallace said after LSU took a 42-25 victory. “I was thinking about it in the locker room. Dang. First quarter, it felt like we whipped their butt. Then one big play and it was downhill.”

That one big play was a 52-yard touchdown pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. And it was the first of many big plays for LSU and between those two, especially.

Burrow showed why he won the Heisman Trophy and is the likely No. 1 pick of the NFL draft. He threw for 463 yards (31 of 49) and five touchdowns. Nine of those passes went to Chase for 221 yards and two TDs.

LSU’s offense was ranked first in the country with mind-boggling averages of 564 yards and 48.9 points per game. Clemson’s defense also was ranked first in the country, allowing only 245 yards and 10.6 points per game. In the matchup of strengths, LSU’s was much stronger and actually no match at all, putting up 628 total yards.

Best college offense Wallace has ever seen, either up close or on TV?

“Probably …,” he said. “Yes, sir.”

Burrow even ran for 84 yards on 14 carries, almost all of those on scrambles when he pulled the plug on passing plays. He was sacked five times, so his rushing total was a modest 58 yards.

“Joe Burrow did a good job on quarterback runs,” Wallace said. “…He did a good job with his decision-making, running the ball, using his legs.”

Clemson sacked Burrow twice in the first half and was able to mix up the defense, sending blitzes and attacking from all angles. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was everywhere. He made two plays – tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry – to force a three-and-out. He had a pass breakup to force another punt. After three possessions, LSU hadn’t reached its own 40-yard line.

“They had a great plan coming in. We knew they would,” Burrow said. “(Clemson defensive coordinator) Brent Venables is the best in the country at what he does and he was mixing up the looks. I honestly couldn’t figure out where they were blitzing from.”

After that, however, LSU seemed to know what was coming. Burrow made quick passes when Clemson brought pressure, hit receivers who were only slightly open with pinpoint passes and took off running when they were not.

“The message throughout the game was pretty much to be us and don’t worry about what they had going on,” Simmons said. “If we do what we do and could make corrections, then things would go our way.”

Chase, winner of the Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in the country, had 162 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. And yet Burrow said he felt like he didn’t go Chase’s way enough.

“Yeah, the first couple of series, I didn’t think there was any way they were just going to play man with Ja’Marr, so I really wasn’t looking his way,” Burrow said. “And then I got back to the sideline after the second drive and I was like, ‘They really are playing man-to-man with Ja’Marr.’ So we started going to him heavy.”

Chase took advantage of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was simply overmatched. In the second half, the defense switched to have the other starting cornerback, Derion Kendrick, on Chase and had a little better luck, including when he let a 33-yard TD drop through his hands with Kendrick two steps behind.

In the second half, LSU’s Justin Jefferson had five catches for 58 yards and Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, caught two touchdowns.

“All the receivers were awesome,” Wallace said. “They did what they could to put Burrow in the best position to win. They made plays and we made mistakes. ...Great team. Hell of a team. Great offense. Great defense. They were the best team today.”