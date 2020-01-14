ESPN College GameDay will make its season debut Saturday at Duke, where the third-ranked Blue Devils play host to No. 11 Louisville.

This will be the 11th time College GameDay visits Duke, the most of any school for basketball.

The show focusing on college basketball begins at 11 a.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Atlantic Coast Conference teams will meet at 6 p.m.

Admission to the morning show is free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

In Duke’s most-recent home game, Saturday night’s victory against Wake Forest marked the Blue Devils’ 900th victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

• BAKER OUT: Duke announced prior to Tuesday night’s game at Clemson that sophomore swingman Joey Baker would miss the game because of a sprained right ankle. The injury occurred this week in practice. Baker averages 6.9 points per game, mostly off the bench.

• ALL ABOUT TIMING: For the second time in five years, Clemson had a home game against Duke right after the Tigers football team was in the national championship game. In January 2016, that basketball game was held two days after Clemson’s football loss to Alabama in Glendale, Ariz.

On the basketball court that year, the Tigers upset then-No. 9 Duke at Clemson’s temporary home in Greenville, S.C.

This week, the basketball game took place the night after the Tigers dropped the football national championship game to LSU in New Orleans.

• BAD HALVES: For North Carolina, Saturday’s overtime loss to Clemson had other “firsts” besides the Tigers finally winning in Chapel Hill.

Combined with last Wednesday’s setback to Pittsburgh, it’s the first time the Tar Heels ever lost consecutive games at the Smith Center after leading at halftime.

North Carolina was up nine at the half against Pittsburgh and led Clemson by 10 at the break.

“We’re not happy with the results of the games,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. “We still have a lot of games left. We’ve got to play better. Got to work harder.”

• BACK TOGETHER: Georgia Tech will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1990 NCAA Final Four and Atlantic Coast Conference championship team Saturday night when the Yellow Jackets take on the defending national champion Virginia at McCamish Pavilion.

The 1989-90 team is expected to attend, with the exception of then-junior forward Dennis Scott, whose duties announcing televised NBA games will keep him out of town. Replica team posters for the 1990 team will be given away to fans.

The Yellow Jackets, coached by Bobby Cremins, fell to eventual champion UNLV in the Final Four semifinals.