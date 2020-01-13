Four things to look for when Laney-Ashley girls and New Hanover-Hoggard boys face off in key MEC battles Tuesday.

Tuesday night figures to be the most important evening of high school basketball in Wilmington this winter, with first place in both Mideastern Conference races up for grabs.

The Laney and Ashley girls are unbeaten in the MEC with a two-game lead over the field. The Buccaneers (12-1, 5-0) will pay a visit to the Screaming Eagles (9-4, 5-0) in Ashley’s biggest girls basketball game since its last conference championship in 2014.

On the boys side, New Hanover and Hoggard finished 1-2 in the conference standings six times during the previous decade. They’re at the top of the pecking order again, as the Wildcats (9-4, 5-0) and Vikings (12-2, 5-0) have also created some separation in the standings.

Here are four things to watch that could determine who sits alone in first place Wednesday morning.

Saniya Rivers versus old friends

After two glorious seasons with Laney, the two-time StarNews Girls Basketball Player of the Year will face her old team for the first time. Rivers hasn’t slowed down this year with the Screaming Eagles, averaging 24.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game.

Emotions should be high. The junior comes from a family soaked with Laney ties, while the Buccaneers accomplished great things with Rivers and a young team that will never know what could have been had she stayed.

This should also be a great measuring stick game for Laney, which has the same record as last year through 13 games, albeit without a nationally-ranked recruit in Rivers.

Elite defenses in Boles Gymnasium

New Hanover and Hoggard have the best two defenses in the MEC. The Wildcats give up 49.6 points per game, and the Vikings yield 44.6. No other team in the league is allowing less than 50 points per game.

The two defend in different ways. New Hanover employs an aggressive full-court press designed to produce turnovers and get offense in transition. Hoggard will press at times, but the heart of Brett Queen’s defense is sitting down and making life difficult on opposing teams’ half-court offense.

Can the Wildcats get to their preferred up-and-down tempo? Will the Vikings dictate play and force New Hanover to take tough shots in a game with minimal possessions?

Ashley and Laney’s turnover battle

Speaking of defense, the Laney and Ashley girls both average more than 16 steals per game and love to use full-court pressure.

The Buccaneers haven’t seen a defense led by two players like Rivers and Mia Seemadray yet this season. Even with Rivers, Laney struggled at times last year dealing with full-court pressure. Dasani Boney, Kennedy Martin and Jada Simpson will need to take care of the basketball if the Buccaneers want to pull off the upset.

On the flip side, what defense does Laney use to try and slow down Rivers? The Screaming Eagles struggled to score at times against Hoggard when the Vikings utilized a 2-3 zone with focus squarely on stopping easy penetration.

Hoggard’s free throw advantage

In two wins over New Hanover last year, the Vikings went 53-for-73 from the free throw line. The Wildcats struggled, shooting 40 percent on free throws in the two losses and missing 24 alone in the teams’ first meeting of 2019.

Hoggard’s efficiency at the charity stripe is back at a 76-percent clip this year. Sabastian Haidera, Cam Blanks and Brady Rankin are all over 80 percent and combine for more than nine attempts per game. New Hanover is once again struggling, shooting 55 percent.

At times, the Wildcats’ aggressive defense can lead to fouls. New Hanover will need to avoid a free-throw competition and hope, when they do go to the line, players like Maleec Myers, Jaheim Marshall and Abrahm Driver can knock them down.

Want to follow along?

Laney at Ashley, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Follow @ByJoeyChandler on Twitter for updates.

New Hanover at Hoggard, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Follow @StarNewsVarsity for updates.

– Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at 910-343-2262 or Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com