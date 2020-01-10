CHAPEL HILL — This might be the most-anticipated matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball season.

At least so far.

And it involves two struggling teams with 1-3 league records.

History of some sort is guaranteed when Clemson meets North Carolina on Saturday.

North Carolina has never lost a home game to Clemson, with the 59-0 record in Chapel Hill. That reflects an ACC record for the most home wins without a loss in any series.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said the streak won’t last forever.

“It’s going to end sometime,” he said Friday. “Let’s try to put it off for another year.”

If the streak goes on, it will mean Williams will finally pass his mentor Dean Smith on the all-time wins list. They’re tied at 879.

This wraps up a four-game homestand for the Tar Heels, who’ve lost the past two to Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

“You’re searching, trying to find something that’s going to help them,” Williams said.

Clemson no longer visits Chapel Hill annually, so the streak isn’t in jeopardy as often as in the past.

“We’ve had some great games with the over the years,” Williams said of the Tigers.

Freshman forward Armando Bacot said he just recently learned about the history with Clemson.

“I guess it’s something that’s really special,” Bacot said of the undefeated streak.

North Carolina is unranked for this matchup at home for the first time since 2014.

Last March at Clemson, the Tar Heels won the lone meeting of the season by 81-79. Other than Garrison Brooks’ six points in that game, no other active North Carolina player scored against the Tigers.

Clemson hasn’t played since last Saturday’s upset of North Carolina State, putting five players in double-figure scoring.

****************************************************************

Tip-off

Who: Clemson (7-7, 1-3) at North Carolina (8-7, 1-3)

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday (RSN)

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Series: North Carolina leads 133-21, including a victory in last season’s lone matchup at Clemson