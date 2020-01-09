MT. HERMON — Dylantae James scored 25 points to lead visiting Cummings High School past Southern Alamance in a 79-70 non-conference boys' basketball victory Wednesday night.

Jaylen Haith supplied the Cavaliers (4-6) with 16 points and seven rebounds. James made three 3-pointers while Haith made two.

Southern Alamance is 3-10.

• WILLIAMS 87, GRAHAM 51: The Bulldogs placed four players in double-digit scoring in a dominant non-conference home victory.

Jamauree Haith scored 17 points, Alijah Richmond added 15, Kameron Byrd supplied 14 and Evan Breedlove finished with 10 for the Bulldogs (7-3). Miles Hooker dished six assists.

Graham is 1-11.

• CLOVER GARDEN 59, CORNERSTONE CHARTER 50: On Tuesday, Heath Worsham scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Clover Garden past visiting Cornerstone Charter Academy in a Central Tar Heel Conference game.

Caleb Cobb added 17 points, going 6-for-6 from the line and Ethan Jones chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Grizzlies (9-6, 2-1).