The 2019 deer hunting season in North Carolina ended last week and I spent part of the next-to-last day where I’ve been a lot over the years – up a tree.

It was a pine tree to be exact, located along a path where I harvested two deer no more than twelve hours apart earlier in the season. One was a fat doe, destined for a friend’s

freezer; the other a nice eight-pointer that will also end up on a table - mine.

Every so often, someone asks me why I deer hunt. Bow hunting, especially, confounds them. They want to know why I voluntarily get up well before daylight to go sit in a tree for hours on end, knowing I may – or may not – see game.

It bumfuzzles them even more when they are told that, with a bow, it’s not just a

matter of seeing deer; they have to be within close range – in my case 25 yards or less.

I thought about that as I spent my New Year’s Eve morning in a tree stand. I decided that the reason we deer hunters do what we do is because each trip into the woods, whether we bag anything or not, is a learning experience. Some of the things we learn are profound; others are mundane, but all add color to our perception of the world around us and make life more interesting.

Of course, on those days when you get lucky, you come home with a cooler-full of delicious venison. But, even when you come home with nothing more than you left with, it’s worth doing.

Some of the things I’ve learned in a deer stand, or on my way to or from one, include:

- The woods at five o’clock in the morning are real, REAL dark. People who spend their whole lives in the glow of fluorescent lights and video screens can’t even imagine the depth of darkness that encompasses you as you make your way down a path with only the small beam of a mini-flashlight to guide your steps.

Off the path to the right, something shuffles away through the bushes, snapping a twig

here, making a limb swish there. Is it a coon, a coyote, a bear?

Ever since I walked up on a family of the last at a deer feeder a couple of seasons ago, I can’t help imagining huge, blood-thirsty bruins lurking in the inky darkness. The fact that black bears have an innate fear of humans and avoid us whenever possible does little to quell the goose bumps that form along my spine.

Neither does the memory of bear tracks I saw along the edge of a nearby soybean field a few days earlier.

- Mama was wrong. It isn’t pre-ordained that, if you climb trees, “You’ll fall out and break your neck.” (That’s kind of like that, if you have a BB gun, you’ll shoot your eye out).

Here I am, scrambling up through the limbs like a middle-age monkey, and I still have all my original parts. I wish Mom were still around so I could call her on my cell phone one morning and say, “Guess where I am!” On second thought, maybe that’s not such a good idea.

- There is an incredible variety of noises in the woods as the sun begins to rise.

The first sound is the raucous squawk of a heron in the marsh near my stand site.

Herons must serve the role of roosters among wildlife. The always seem to be the first to sound off, and then you hear the whop-whop of their wings as they fly to tend to the day’s business.

The wood ducks are next, whistling to each other as they begin to stir in the swamp on the other side of the field. Their whistling – a “too-wheet” sound – continues as they wing by overhead, dark streaks against the gray sky. As the woods wake up, songbirds, squirrels, turkeys and a myriad of other creatures chirp, squeak, scratch, cluck, grunt, yelp and chatter. An awful lot of them sound like deer moving through the underbrush.

- Not all deer move through the woods in the same way. Some are like bulls in a china shop, breaking tree limbs and brushing vegetation with obvious abandon.

Others are like ghosts, slipping through the shadows without a sound, coming like Robert Frost’s fog “on little cat feet.” You just look around and they are there.

There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to it. Maybe they’re like people; some are naturally clumsy and noisy, while others are graceful and quiet.

- One thing is certain: there are a few sounds that deer make that signal action is imminent. One is the loud snort an old doe makes when she detects a hunter’s scent or something else alarming. The next sound is almost always deer crashing off in the opposite direction. Another distinctive sound that no hunter will ever forget is a buck “whoofing” as he follows the hot trail of a doe during the rut.

That’s a signal for the hunter to get ready.

- Deer aren’t colored alike. Folks who assume all whitetails are a hickory brown hue haven’t seen many of them up close. (Or maybe they’ve watched too many Disney movies.) I’ve had four deer – all does – ease into the path beneath my stand before. One was a beautiful reddish, almost auburn, color while another was a distinct, dark gray.

The third one was a light, mottled gray – perhaps one of two yearlings I saw the season before that appeared from a distance to be white. Only one of the does was typical buckskin brown. Maybe there is no “typical” color for whitetail deer.

- No matter how long you’ve been in a tree stand, you’re always tempted to stay a little longer. The memory of that buck you spooked as you climbed down one day keeps you waiting just a little longer.

Other times, it’s the possibility that the one you’ve been looking for will come slipping out of the thicket across the path any second now.

Sometimes it’s just the peace and quiet that being fifteen feet up in a tree offers, or the show a flock of turkeys put on as they shuffle through the leaves, heading to their nightly roost. Always, it‘s the knowledge that, no matter what, a few hours in a tree stand is better than time spent most other places you could be.

It’s a great place to commune with The Almighty, or just revel in the grandeur He has created.

Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His website is www.edwalloutdoors.com