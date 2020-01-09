CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina gave new women's basketball coach Courtney Banghart a treat in her first game in the rivalry with North Carolina State. An upset victory. The Tar Heels rallied from a 14-point hole to hand ninth-ranked North Carolina State its first loss of the season, with the 66-60 outcome Thursday night at Carmichael Arena providing a familiar theme. A season ago, it was the Tar Heels who pinned the first loss on the Wolfpack, though that came in Raleigh and in February after the Wolfpack had rang up a 21-0 record. This one stands on its own merits. "This wasn’t one of those games where they didn’t play well and we just hit everything,” Banghart said. “We had to grind it, and they really shot the ball well. And it took an added element of trust." Now the Wolfpack might have a better idea of what's coming across a couple of months of Atlantic Coast Conference play. "This league is like being out in the ocean," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. "Here comes another wave." N.C. State's shooting was sporadic after hitting 53.6 percent in the first half. There were 12 consecutive misses in the second half. Entering the night as one of four unbeaten Division I women’s teams, the Wolfpack (14-1 overall, 3-1 ACC) made nine first-quarter field goals and then only nine more for the next 26 minutes. "Frustrating game," Moore said. "We struggled inside some to score. ... We've got to attack the basket more." Defensive kudos went to Tar Heels center Janelle Bailey, who matched up in the post with N.C. State center Elissa Cunane. "I knew I had to buckle down on her," Bailey said. "It's not like she's just some other post player." Cunane was held to a season-low eight points to go with 13 rebounds. Aislinn Konig posted 14 points and Jakia Brown-Turner had 12 points for N.C. State. Shayla Bennett poured in 20 points, Taylor Koenen had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Madinah Muhammad supplied 13 points for the Tar Heels (12-3, 3-1). The Wolfpack led 46-34 midway through the third quarter. The Tar Heels came storming back, scoring the last 12 points of the quarter with a pressing defense altering the game's course. After Bennett's 3-pointer, the Tar Heels led 57-50 with less than 4½ minutes remaining. Earlier, the Wolfpack used an 11-0 run for a 31-17 edge. But it didn’t score again for more than six minutes as the Tar Heels crept back in it. Then the Wolfpack scored seven points in the final 73 seconds of the first half for a 38-28 edge. • WAKE FOREST 63, CLEMSON 58: At Winston-Salem, junior Ivana Raca posted a career-high 24 points in the home victory as the Demon Deacons secured their best start in conference play in 32 years.

Wake Forest (10-5, 3-1) hasn't won three of its first four ACC games since 1987-88. It holds a three-game winning streak.

Alex Sharp added 16 points and Gina Conti delivered nine assists.

Clemson (5-10, 1-3) committed 18 turnovers.

• VIRGINIA 66, DUKE 63: At Charlottesville, the host Cavaliers scored 12 points in a row late in the game for the ACC victory at John Paul Jones Arena.

That wiped out Duke's 59-51 victory with 3:38 remaining.

Haley Gorecki scored 27 points for Duke (7-8, 1-3).

Jocelyn Willoughby had 24 points for the Cavaliers (6-9, 1-3), who led by 14 points in the second quarter.