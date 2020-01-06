Rage-filled Williams still not cooled off after loss

CHAPEL HILL — As the North Carolina team huddled near its bench area, coach Roy Williams stepped back. He let assistant coach Steve Robinson address the Tar Heels.

Then Williams took his turn, with North Carolina trailing Georgia Tech by 19-2.

Williams became animated, flinging his arms and going into what was described as a full rant. It created the type of drama that Saturday night’s game otherwise lacked at the Smith Center.

“I asked four of them if they wanted to go to the locker room,” Williams said. “I felt a little helpless out there. I haven’t felt that way very often.”

Williams’ actions didn’t do enough to make a difference.

“I think Coach was just trying to challenge us and get us fired up,” senior guard Brandon Robinson said, not indicating that any of the players dared to take the coach’s suggestion and leave the arena. “That’s what he does. We’ve just got to take it.”

None of the Tar Heels fled the scene, though perhaps some of them would have liked to have hid from Williams’ rage. “Most upset, most disappointed I’ve ever been in my life coaching a basketball game,” he said. “It’s not even close.”

By late Monday morning, Williams said his mood hadn’t improved. He said it hadn’t even been 48 hours since the 96-83 beatdown and he hadn’t moved beyond the mood that developed.

There was anger and sadness in the Hall of Fame coach’s voice in the aftermath of the game. He said he considered all sorts of repercussions, though he held back on some of them. “I started to keep them out there at halftime and run sprints just so it would make me feel better, but I thought that would embarrass them,” he said. “Right now I do not care.”

The Tar Heels know they’ve upset their coach. That’s not the intent. For graduate transfer Christian Keeling, he said he understands Williams’ response to the way certain parts of the season have gone.

“At this point, he’s just trying to get to us, I guess,” he said of the timeout tongue-lashing. “He don’t mean no harm, no foul. He wants us to be tougher, mentally and physically. I think he’s trying to get us motivated. … He was most disappointed that he has been in a long time.”

North Carolina’s next game is Wednesday night at home against Pittsburgh.