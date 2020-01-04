CHAPEL HILL — For anyone thinking North Carolina wasn’t a cohesive unit Saturday night, senior Brandon Robinson has news for you.

The Tar Heels had something in common.

“We were all trying to be a hero,” Robinson said amid the aftermath of the 96-83 loss to visiting Georgia Tech.

There were no heroes among the Tar Heels at the Smith Center, where history was made in unconventional ways.

This wasn’t a case of coach Roy Williams moving ahead of Dean Smith on the all-time coaching list for victories.

Instead, Williams was reaching out to supporters of the Tar Heels.

“I apologize to all of the North Carolina fans, people that care about our basketball program,” Williams said. “Former players, everyone who cares about us because we stunk it up.”

The history part stemmed from North Carolina missing its first 15 shots from the field. That led to a 47-27 halftime deficit, the largest ever for the Tar Heels in this building.

There were a few rallies here and there for the Tar Heels (8-6 overall, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), but nothing that could dig them out of a 24-point gully.

This wasn’t just a blip, it was a prolonged development.

Eleven North Carolina players were used and the Tar Heels were still without a basket from the field. With the score at 30-6, Garrison Brooks’ shot from the low post with 6:50 remaining in the opening half resulted in the first North Carolina field goal.

With all the missed shots, Williams figured there was ample opportunity for second-chance points. There were none for the Tar Heels in the first half.

“(That) is just beyond belief to me because I don’t think anybody has ever emphasized rebounding more than I have my entire career,” Williams said.

The perplexing performance translated into a call for action.

“We’ve got to change something,” Robinson said. “Find a way. Find a way.”

Jose Alvarado poured in 25 points and Moses Wright had 14 of his 22 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 2-2).

North Carolina’s 9-1 run less than two minutes into the second half gave the Tar Heels hope. They were within 52-43 with more than 16 minutes to go.

The comeback included Robinson’s banked-in 3-pointer that closed the gap to 56-46with more than 14 minutes left.

But Georgia Tech, which defeated North Carolina for only the second time in the last 11 meetings, had answers. When the Tar Heels closed to within 84-74, Banks responded with a three-point play at the 3:55 mark.

Brooks, a junior forward, provided a career-high 35 points, but he fouled out with 2:21 remaining. That’s the most points for any North Carolina player this season.

Robinson added 12 points and Justin Pierce had 11 points.

The Tar Heels largely tried to get back into the game by getting into the lane. They attempted only 14 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, though they were 23-for-27 on free throws.

North Carolina, which lost for the third time in its last four home games, ended up 27-for-63 from the field for 42.9 percent