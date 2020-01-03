The high school basketball spotlight will shine on Northwood Temple on Friday night when the Eagles host Trinity Christian.

The Trinity Christian girls are 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association's Sandhills Conference. Northwood Temple is 9-2, 1-0.

Lavariah Armstead has been the leader for Trinity, scoring 17.2 points per game and Desiree Smith averages 10 points and 11 rebounds. Northwood counters with Danauje Brooks at 20 points per game and Jasmon Nolin at 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The boys' game has once-beaten Trinity (13-1, 1-1) against a streaky Northwood squad that has had a four-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak en route to an 11-9 record, 0-1 in the Sandhills.

Northwood is led by senior Reggie Raynor, who is averaging 21.7 points and 9 rebounds per game. Trinity has a more balanced scoring attack led by Todd Burt Jr. at 13.1 points per game.

Trinity has won nine straight since a two-point loss against Village Christian.

IDLE THOUGHT

With former NBA commissioner David Stern's death and his success in creating a worldwide fan base for the league, it brought back memories of a time when weeknight playoff games, including the Finals, were shown on tape delay at 11:30 p.m. The practice ended in 1986, which was a couple of years into Stern's tenure. Stern was a marketing genius.

TWEET, TWEET

From Pro Football Talk managing editor Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith):

“In 1992-93 there were 18 bowl games and 8 of them were on New Year's Day, including every bowl with a Top 10 team. This season there are 40 bowls and 4 of them are on New Year's Day, only 2 of which have a Top 10 team. I miss New Year's Day as the biggest day in college football.”

3 TO WATCH

• NHL: Washington at Carolina — The teams played Saturday in Raleigh with the Hurricanes winning 6-4. It should be another thriller and a packed house in PNC Arena against the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals. (7:30 p.m., Fox Carolinas, 99.9-FM)

• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada — Don't know if the game between the Bobcats (6-6) and Wolf Pack (7-5) — and, yes, Wolf Pack is two words for Nevada — will be any good, but the Idaho potato commercials should be interesting. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

• PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions — It will be dark outside here before the second round of the tournament comes on because of the five-hour time difference. It will make you wish you actually were in Hawaii. (6 p.m., GOLF)

• • •

FRIDAY'S SPORTS CALENDAR

PROFESSIONAL

Hockey

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Richmond Senior at Jack Britt

Purnell Swett at Pinecrest

Hoke County at Scotland

West Columbus at West Bladen

South Columbus at Fairmont

East Bladen at St. Pauls

Red Springs at Whiteville

Trinity Christian at Northwood Temple

Village Christian at Cape Fear Christian

New Life Christian at Richlands Liberty Christian

Union Pines at Asheboro

Apex Friendship at Lee County

Apex Middle Creek at Triton

Wallace-Rose Hill at Midway

Warsaw Kenan at Clinton

• • •

FRIDAY'S SPORTS TV SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL

6:30 — NCAAW: DePaul-Providence (FS2)

7 — NCAA: Toledo-Ball State (CBSSN)

7 — NCAA: Central Florida-Houston (ESPN2)

7 — NCAA: Wright State-Oakland (ESPNU)

7 — NCAA: Wisconsin-Ohio State (FS1)

8 — NBA: Philadelphia-Houston (ESPN)

9 — NCAA: Kent State-Bowling Green (CBSSN)

9 — NCAA: Temple-Tulsa (ESPNU)

9 — NCAA: Georgetown-Seton Hall (FS1)

9 — HS: Sierra Canyon, Calif.-Patrick School, NJ (ESPN2)

10:30 — NBA: New Orleans-LA Lakers (ESPN)

FOOTBALL

3:30 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio-Nevada Reno (ESPN)

GOLF

6 — PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions (GOLF)

HOCKEY

7 — NCAA: Western Michigan-Notre Dame (NBCSN)

7:30 — NHL: Washington-Carolina (Fox Carolinas, 99.9-FM)

TENNIS

3 a.m. — ATP: ATP Cup (TENNIS)

6 a.m. — ATP; ATP Cup (TENNIS

6 — ATP: ATP Cup (TENNIS)

• • •

THE GUIDE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DUKE: Saturday, at Miami, 8 p.m. (ESPN, 104.5-FM)

NORTH CAROLINA: Saturday, vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. (ACCN, 100.1-FM, 1230-AM)

N.C. STATE: Saturday, at Clemson, noon (ACCN, 640-AM)

WAKE FOREST: Saturday, at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox Carolinas)

FAYETTEVILLE STATE: Saturday at Virginia State, 4 p.m.

METHODIST: Saturday, at Brevard, 4 p.m.

CAMPBELL: Saturday, vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m. (88.3-FM)

UNC PEMBROKE: Saturday, at Young Harris, 3:30 p.m.

ST. ANDREWS: Saturday, at Bryan, 2 p.m.

FTCC: Sunday, at Bryant & Stratton, 3 p.m.

PROFESSIONAL

MARKSMEN: Friday, at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

HURRICANES: Friday, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Carolinas, 99.9-FM)

HORNETS: Saturday, at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3530. Follow him on Twitter @FOSonnyJones.