Duke has the parts back together again as it heads on the road for the first time in nearly a month.

Point guard Tre Jones’ return completes part of the puzzle.

“Early on there was definitely some rust, just not being able to be in a game for a few weeks,” Jones said after being in action earlier this week. “But it felt good to get back going again.”

The Blue Devils have won six games in a row going into Saturday night’s game at Miami.

So Duke’s rotation expanded to 10 players, with senior Jack White used for the smallest playing time at 12 minutes among those players.

Jones logged 24 minutes coming off a foot sprain that resulted in him sitting out two games.

“I think he could have played more. That was really encouraging,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He’s just refreshed. He’s not just well.”

Jones, a sophomore, dished out 10 assists against Boston College for his first career Atlantic Coast Conference game with a double-digit assist total.

“Having him back, he’s our defensive anchor and runs the show on offense,” freshman forward Matthew Hurt said. “He’s one of the biggest keys to our team.”

Duke has been in practice mode for much of the past month. That appears to be paying off.

With the 88-49 romp past Boston College on New Year’s Eve, the Blue Devils had their largest margin of victory in an ACC game in almost three years.

They also held a conference opponent to less than 50 points for just the 21st time in Krzyzewski’s 40 years.

Now comes a steady diet of conference games.

“Every year to win the ACC is a goal for us,” Jones said.

Miami has won five games in a row for the second-longest active winning streak in the ACC.

“The message is: Don’t let up,” Hurt said.

Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils have managed their basketball time well. The result has been six straight double-digit winning margins.

“They played like they practice, which is a neat thing — if you practice well,” Krzyzewski said.

*********************************************************************

Tip-off

Who: No. 2 Duke (12-1, 3-0) at Miami (9-3, 1-1)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

Series: Duke leads 20-7, including two victories in a row