A look at what transpired in local holiday hoops on Dec. 28, 2019.

People’s Bank Holiday Classic

Boys bracket

Stuart Cramer 68, Forestview 58: Will Kelly had a double-double (27 points, 10 rebounds) while Derek Bradley and Tyrese Jeffries each finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively, to claim the People’s Bank Holiday Classic title.

Kelly finished as tournament MVP, with Bradley and Brenton Elliott each earning all-tournament honors.

North Lincoln 56, Highland Tech 17: Cole Seagle’s 12 points led the Knights to an easy win over Highland Tech in the third-place game. Will Porter’s six points were a team-high for Highland Tech.

Bandys 65, Lincolnton 61:DeJarris Gash scored 18 points and Connor Williams added 13, but it wasn’t enough for Lincolnton to get past Bandys in the fifth-place game.

East Gaston 45, West Lincoln 37: Mason Price led with 14 points while Miles Bolin contributed 13 in a Warrior win in the tournament seventh-place game. Judd Harrelson had 14 in a losing effort for West Lincoln.

Girls bracket

Bandys 51, East Gaston 46: A.J. Price scored a game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Lady Warriors past Bandys in the tournament title game. Makayla Boyd also finished in double figures for East Gaston with 10 points.

Forestview 67, West Lincoln 44: Jimena Vazquez led Forestview with 15 points, Dajah Miller and Kenzley Dunlap added 13 apiece and Kianna Robinson had 12 to lead Forestview to a win in the third-place game.

North Lincoln 50, Stuart Cramer 27: Rachel Seagle scored 23 points to lead the Lady Knights to victory in the fifth-place game. Reece Wolfe and Nyheima Isabell each had eight points to lead Stuart Cramer in a losing effort.

Lincolnton 56, Highland Tech 32: Leah Tweed scored 15 points to lead Lincolnton to victory in the seventh-place game. Mazeline Johnson had 13 in a losing effort for Highland Tech.

East Lincoln Winter Jam

Boys bracket

East Lincoln 63, Jay M. Robinson 57: Myles Adams scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Mustangs to a hard-fought victory on the second night of the East Lincoln Winter Jam. Justin Kuthan added 19 in a winning effort.

Cuthbertson 72, Garinger 22

Northwest Cabarrus 75, East Meck 62

Independence 66, Hough 49

Girls bracket

East Lincoln 53, North Gaston 30: Brianna Tadlock had 13 points while Katie Cox joined her in double figures with 10 to lead the Lady Mustangs to victory on Saturday. Savannah Baldwin and Destiny Hightower each had 10 points to lead North Gaston in a losing effort.

Victory Chrstian 68, Independence 47

Northwest Cabarrus 65, Jay M. Robinson 53

Olympic 49, Hough 43