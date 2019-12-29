HAVELOCK - With a county holiday tournament title on the line, familiar rivals West Craven and Havelock met on the Rams’ home floor Saturday night.

The two played earlier in the season, a 12-point victory for the Eagles but Saturday’s tourney final was tight all the way.

West Craven led just 40-39 after three quarters and the Rams and Eagles traded the lead in the waning minutes.

Free throws from Sheldon Yates and scoring drives from Taquandre Cherry iced the 59-52 West Craven victory.

The win gave the Eagles a repeat in the annual holiday tourney as they won it last year as well.

"It’s bragging rights man, it’s cool for the kids - anytime you can beat two rival schools in one weekend and win a championship, we’ll take it," West Craven head coach David Fernandez said.

"Sheldon (Yates) is our senior leader and we’ll go wherever he takes us. Taquandre (Cherry) was really good these two games in this tournament, he stepped up."

Yates had 17 points and was named the boys’ Most Valuable Player from the tournament.

Cherry scored 16 while both Daiveon Leigh and Arthur Abrams added 10 each.

For the Rams, Jaheim Lockhart led the way with 18 points and Julian Richards scored 15.

Cherry and Lockhart joined Yates on the all-tournament team.

Rams’ first-year coach John Lattimore was pleased with what he got from his Rams from the tourney.

"I think we’re starting to see potential and focusing more," Lattimore said.

"We had more balance and playing big and playing small and I think we can be a dangerous team down the stretch of the season."

West Craven 17 13 10 19 - 59

Havelock 10 12 17 13 - 52

West Craven (59) - Sheldon Yates 17, Taquandre Cherry 16, Arthur Abrams 10, Daiveon Leigh 10, CJ Collins 6.

Havelock (52) - Jaheim Lockhart 18, Julian Richards 15, Kamarro Edmonds 6, Mykah Frazier 6, Savaughn George 3, Quinton Hill 2, Chris Williams 2.

Bears blast Trojans for third place

HAVELOCK - New Bern’s boys basketball team was frustrated after Friday night’s two-point loss to rival West Craven in the Craven County Holiday Hoops Classic.

They took some of that out on Jones Senior in the third-place game Saturday.

The Bears ran away with a 72-44 victory after leading just 31-19 at the half.

A 24-point third quarter built a big lead for the Bears that the Trojans could never really cut into.

Only Will Brimmer (12 points) scored in double-figures Saturday but the Bears had 12 different players score at least a point.

Maja Brown led the Trojans with 15 points and Brygel Murrell added 11.

Brimmer and Brown were both named to the all-tournament team.

New Bern 12 19 24 17 - 72

Jones Senior 8 11 16 9 - 44

New Bern (72) - Will Brimmer 12, Nolan Jones 9, Connor Edwards 8, Jamir Bryant 7, Saiquan Bell 6, Daquandre Cannon 5, Tyriq Hicks 5, Jamon Moore 5, Manny Ortiz 4, Kahmaad Scriven 4, Jamaal Wesley 4, KJ Sampson 3.

Jones Senior (44) - Maja Brown 15, Brygel Murrell 11, Rahkel Edwards 5, Jayden Jones 4, Christian Cannon 3, Zybre James 2, Nathan Morris 2.

Craven County Holiday Hoops Classic Boys All-Tournament Team: Sheldon Yates (MVP - West Craven), Taquandre Cherry (West Craven), Jaheim Lockhart (Havelock), Will Brimmer (New Bern), Maja Brown (Jones Senior).