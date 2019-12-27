Lyrik Thorne, a two-time Dispatch All-Davidson County Player of the Year for Ledford, is already excelling at the college ranks while playing as a true freshman for Catawba.

Thorne is the starting point guard for Catawba's currently undefeated women's basketball team. Through the first nine games, Thorne ranks second on the team with scoring with an average of 9.9 points per game, according to Catawba's website. She is second on the team with three-pointers made with 17 while leading the team with 29 assists. Catawba is currently 10-0.

“The season is going very well,” Thorne said last week. “We came into the season with revenge on our mind. That's exactly what we did. Our goal was to be 10-0 before our Christmas break. We worked extremely hard toward that.”

Thorne said the revenge was due to Catawba having a losing season record of 13-15 in 2018-19. The 5-foot-6 guard was not part of last year's Catawba squad as she was finishing up a high school career that saw her end up being the all-time leading scorer in girls basketball in Davidson County with 2,562 points.

For Catawba, she has started every game. She said she is grateful for Catawba head coach Terrence Baxter giving her the opportunity to start as a freshman.

“He knew what type of player I was,” Thorne said. “I am glad he gave me that opportunity.”

Thorne said her team has pushed her to be in the gym. She said it is a team effort.

“I'm glad the way my freshman year is starting off, but of course, we all want more,” Thorne said.

Thorne said her team needs to keep the same mindset as they have now. She said her team needs to follow its game-plan.

Thorne said junior Shemya Stanbeck has helped her tremendously. Stanbeck, now the sixth man on the team, was the starting point guard last season.

“She has helped me a lot, the process of dealing with the coaches, when they are yelling your name about something,” Thorne said. “Just to maintain your posture and composure. … She has helped me to learn the plays, the positions, how to be a point guard at the college level.”

Thorne said there has been very strong support from the Ledford coaching staff. She said that Ledford coach Chris Doby and assistant coach Jason Rubley have encouraged her during her freshman year of college.

“Ledford is always going to still be my home,” Thorne said. “Of course, I love Ledford and love the whole community. They always back me up with everything. This year, for my freshman season in college, they have backed me up a lot. They have come to games, so it's a very strong support system.”

Rubley said Thorne's success is a testament to her hard work. The assistant coach said Thorne was known to never take water breaks.

“Lyrik never took a minute off,” Rubley said. “She was always shooting. She was always dribbling. The joke was in four years, I don't know if she took a water break. We used to joke about it because that's her drive. That's her competitiveness, her willingness to get better. To see her excel so early, it might be a shocker to some, but it's not really a shock to us because we always touted how skilled and how blessed she is with her talent.”

Rubley said Thorne may have been overlooked due to her size. The assistant coach said Baxter has done a good job recruiting. Rubley went to the team's first home game.

“They have a spectacular team,” Rubley said. “... They have a lot of weapons.”

In the first home game, Thorne didn't try to force things, Rubley said. Rubley said he is going to watch Thorne again when Catawba plays Wingate. That's when Thorne will face former rival Bryanna Troutman, who played at Salisbury and is now at Wingate.

“She is a freshman, but she is not playing like a freshman,” Rubley said of Thorne. “... There is no fear even at the collegiate level. It's pretty awesome. We are very proud to see that.”