Thomasville linebacker Travis Hunter put up numbers during the 2019 season that might seem unbelievable to some.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior recorded 190 total tackles 89 solo and 101 assisted. That’s right - 190 tackles.

“He has a knack of being around the football and I know that seems like a lot of tackles and some people do it differently but those were legitimate tackles,” said Thomasville coach Doug Robertson. “He’s in on just about every stop. He reads his keys and he’s always in the right place.”

And is if that wasn’t enough, Hunter also hauled in five interceptions.

“He gets on those throws underneath,” Robertson said. “He’s just a really savvy football player.”

In recognition of his stellar season, Hunter has been named the 2019 Dispatch All-Davidson County Defensive Player of the Year.

Hunter helped lead the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record.

“Our inside linebacker leads our defense,” Robertson said. “... He did a good job of leading us and getting the other guys to step up their level of play. That’s what a good leader does.”

Hunter, who also saw some action on offense, was picked as the runner-up defensive player of the year in the Central Carolina Conference.

Here is a look at the rest of the All-County team:

Damon Hill, senior, linebacker, South Davidson - Hill recorded 121 total tackles - 78 solo and 43 assisted - for the Wildcats. As South’s quarterback, he ran for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hill was named to the all-Yadkin Valley Conference team.

Ethan Turner, senior, linebacker, Ledford - A tackling machine, Turner was in on 130 solo tackles. He was an all-CCC selection.

Jamarion Wright, junior, linebacker, Lexington - The Yellow Jackets’ leader on defense, Wright recorded 114 tackles, including 9 for loss. He also recovered a pair of fumbles. Wright was an all-CCC selection.

Darian Green, junior, linebacker, North Davidson - The quarterback of the Black Knights’ defense, Green made 103 tackles, including 14 for loss. He had 5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Mason Grubbs, senior, defensive line, Oak Grove - Quarterbacks were never safe around the 6-foot-2, 220-pound end. Grubbs had 82 first hits, 27 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 3 blocked kicks. He was also used as a fullback in Oak Grove’s short yardage Jumbo package. Grubbs was named runner-up lineman of the year in the CCC. He has signed with North Carolina Central.

Mack Teal-Mabry, senior, defensive line, West Davidson - Teal-Mabry led the Dragons with 78 tackles, including 7 for loss. He also had 4 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. Teal-Mabry was named to the all-CCC team.

Nikolas Everhart, senior, defensive line, Oak Grove - A powerful 290-pounder, Everhart had 65 first hits, 16 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.

Anthony Bowen, senior, defensive back, Oak Grove - A ballhawking player in the secondary, Bowen had 6 interceptions, including one for a touchdown, had 10 pass breakups and made 41 tackles. Bowen, who has signed with The Citadel, was an all-CCC selection.

Jordan Williams, senior, defensive back, Thomasville - Williams led the Bulldogs with 7 interceptions and also saw action as a wide receiver. He was an all-CCC selection.

Owen Finley, sophomore, defensive back, Ledford - Finley made 6 interceptions and was named to the all-CCC team.

Kendred Tetter, senior, defensive back, North Davidson - Tetter hauled in 6 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and made 53 tackles. He was an all-CCC selection.

Jake Marion, junior, punter, North Davidson - Marion averaged 42.3 yards a punt. He was named to the all-CCC team.

Isaiah Ramsey, senior, athlete, South Davidson - The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was a force on both sides of the ball. He ran for 858 yards and 6 touchdowns as a tailback while recording 66 tackles as a linebacker. Ramsey was an all-YVC pick.

Brandon Downs, senior, athlete, East Davidson - A powerful player, Downs had 82 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He was named to the all-CCC team.

Rahmel Ewart, senior, Lexington - A versatile all-around player, Ewart had 3 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss and 41 total tackles. On offense, he had 22 catches for 391 yards and 3 touchdowns while also throwing for 181 yards and a touchdown. Ewart was an all-CCC pick.

Honorable mention: Tanner Jordan, North Davidson; B.J. Saunders, Thomasville; Jared Clark, Ledford; Jeff McManus, Ledford; Collin Frank, Oak Grove; Jordan Bogue, Oak Grove; Levi Gates, Oak Grove; Zacchaus Tuttle, Oak Grove; Ashton Shepler, Central Davidson; Justin Fortner, Central Davidson; Nate Kirk, Central Davidson.

