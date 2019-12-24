Trojans break new barriers in 2019 thanks to lineman leading their stifling defense

There was a new sense of pride inside the halls of West Brunswick High School this football season, thanks to J’vian McCray and his teammates.

West Brunswick rattled off its first 10-win season since 1997, and the defense was the biggest factor, giving up only nine points per game and pitching five shutouts on the season.

At the heart of this dominant season was McCray, a 6-foot-2 defensive tackle who used his monstrous frame to clog up lanes and control the line of scrimmage. His physical presence set the tone up front, and McCray has been named the StarNews All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’d walk around and everyone is just hype about watching us play,” McCray said. “We had a lot more fans at games this year. It was a great season for us and everyone was behind us, no matter what.”

Despite fighting double teams on nearly every snap, McCray finished the year with seven sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 55 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

Those double teams are something McCray relished. As the man at the heart of West Brunswick’s defensive line, it was his job to absorb as much focus as possible and make life easier for the attacking linebackers behind him.

“I know if I’m having a good game when I start taking on blocks for other people. When my linebackers are making plays and the secondary can be aggressive, I’m happy with what I’m doing,” McCray said.

One of the biggest thrills of the season for McCray was getting to host a playoff game. West Brunswick’s 31-20 win over Union Pines in the first round was the first postseason game in Shallotte since 2016, when McCray was a freshman.

McCray is hopeful to have another big impact with East Carolina. He signed with the Pirates on Dec. 18, and he is set to enroll early this upcoming semester.

Saying goodbye to West Brunswick comes with some sacrifices. McCray won’t be able to finish his senior basketball season or experience the final months as a high school student with his long-time friends, but bigger goals and dreams as a college football player are within reach.

“I always wanted to enroll early,” McCray said. “Getting in the weight room and learning everything about ECU early are just going to be big for me. I’m ready for what’s next, and I just think getting ahead of the game is going to make a big difference.”

– Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com or 910-343-2262

ALL-AREA FOOTBALL DEFENSE

First Team

J’vian McCray, senior defensive lineman, West Brunswick (Player of the Year): The MEC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 55 tackles and recovered three fumbles.

Chris Redmon, senior defensive lineman, Hoggard: Redmon was a dominant defensive tackle with 30 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his senior season.

Brennan Litzinger, senior defensive lineman, Hoggard: Litzinger recorded three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 47 overall tackles for the Vikings.

Brock Dempsey, senior defensive lineman, Topsail: Dempsey was a versatile defensive lineman good at both stopping the run and getting after the passer.

Jeremiah Bancroft, senior defensive lineman, New Hanover: Bancroft was a dominant force in the middle of New Hanover's defensive line with eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

David MacCallum, senior linebacker, New Hanover: MacCallum produced 12 sacks and 79 tackles as an aggressive outside linebacker with the Wildcats.

William McRainey, senior linebacker, West Brunswick: McRainey recorded 95 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and two interceptions during a stellar senior season.

John Porter, senior linebacker, South Brunswick: Porter led the Mideastern Conference with 147 tackles this season, recording one fumble and 1.5 sacks in the process.

Carter Wyatt, sophomore linebacker, West Brunswick: Wyatt led the dominant West Brunswick defense with 112 tackles and 19 tackles for loss to go along with four forced fumbles.

Malachi Hewett, junior defensive back, West Brunswick: The Trojans' best cornerback helped West Brunswick limit teams through the air and send extra pressure on the quarterback all season.

Jaycob Jones, senior defensive back, New Hanover: Jones recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections as the Wildcats' leader in the secondary.

Jaxon King, sophomore defensive back, Hoggard: King made 76 tackles, broke up 10 passes and forced two fumbles in his first season of varsity football.

Kendrick Foy, senior defensive back, Wallace-Rose Hill: Foy led the area with five interceptions and made 25 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Jose Orellano, senior punter, Topsail: Orellano shined as Topsail's punter and kicker, while starting as an outside linebacker on defense.

Second Team

Jaiden Granda, sophomore defensive lineman, North Brunswick

Hasain Hussain, junior defensive lineman, West Brunswick

Patrick Faircloth, sophomore defensive lineman, New Hanover

Jayln McLammy, senior defensive lineman, Ashley

Calvin Norton, senior defensive lineman, Whiteville

Rashaad Rogers, senior linebacker, New Hanover

Trenton Jackson, junior linebacker, Wallace-Rose Hill

Kenton Stafford, junior linebacker, North Brunswick

Isaiah Shelton, junior linebacker, Hoggard

Jaylen Worthy, senior defensive back, New Hanover

Seth Pyland, senior defensive back, Pender

Danny Parker, sophomore defensive back, South Brunswick

Marqis Willis, senior defensive back, North Brunswick

De’Andre Clarida, senior defensive back, West Brunswick

Zeke Frank, senior defensive back, Laney