The Wolverines turned a 12-point deficit into a 36-point victory to win the Len Maness bracket

Even George Stackhouse was surprised at the difference as he watched Westover earn a mind-boggling 80-44 win against Cape Fear on Saturday night.

Using a sensational display of dominance in the second half, the unbeaten Wolverines (10-0) turned a 12-point deficit into a 36-point victory to win the Len Maness bracket of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.

“They don’t panic,” Stackhouse said of his team, which used a 54-12 second half to bury the Colts (6-3).

“They just kind of trust what we do and keep doing it. We’ve got some good players and some pretty good depth. If we play the way we’re supposed to we can wear them down, we think. Maybe that’s kind of what happened.”

After trailing by six points at halftime, Westover started the third quarter with a 20-2 run and outscored the Colts 24-5 in the period to blow the game open at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena.

“We just ratcheted up our intensity,” said senior Ma’Nas Drummond, who earned MVP honors with an 18-point performance to lead four Wolverines in double figures.

“We’ve been down 12 before late and we came back, so we knew we had it. It’s crazy. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Junior guard Darius Jewell added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, with senior forward Traymond Willis-Shaw tallying 14 and junior wing D’Marco Dunn scoring 13 of his 15 points at the free-throw line.

Dunn ignited the third-quarter blitz and Drummond capped it with a corner 3-pointer. Following the game, Drummond’s teammates appeared to be even more excited than him when he walked up to receive the MVP plaque.

“Early on, he played last year but he didn’t get a lot of minutes,” Stackhouse said of Drummond.

“He had a really good offseason, so we had really high expectations for him. The game experience at the beginning took him awhile to get into a flow. Once he got his confidence, he’s probably our highest IQ guy. … He’s always a guy that’s going to help you win games when he’s on the court. You saw how happy the kids were for him, everybody was rooting for him because he just kind of works, works, works.”

Like that second-half surge, Drummond described the postgame moment as “crazy.”

“We’ve got a lot to prove,” he said. “It means a lot to me because I didn’t get to play in this (tournament) last year. To be MVP is crazy.”

Cape Fear was led in scoring by freshman Tremayne Parker, who scored nine of his 18 points in the first three minutes to help the Colts take a 12-2 lead.

They increased their lead to 28-16 after a three-point play by R.J. McDonald, but the Wolverines rallied back to trim their deficit to six points at halftime.

The second-half onslaught followed.

“To have so much experience I thought we kind of — I don’t know if it was the atmosphere or whatever — just didn’t come out ready,” Stackhouse said.

“We did a good job of guarding them in the second half and that kind of led to some transition things. … We were able to convert and get some rhythm going.”

WESTOVER 80, CAPE FEAR 44

CAPE FEAR - 19 - 13 - 5 - 7 -- 44

WESTOVER - 15 - 11 - 24 - 30 -- 80

Scoring: CF - Tremayne Parker 18, James 6, Burton 6, McDonald 4, Dawkins 3, Ross 2, Bryant 4, McKethan 1. W - Ma’Nas Drummond 18, Darius Jewell 17, Traymond Willis-Shaw 14, D’Marco Dunn 15, Bridges 5, Fryer 3, Reese 3, Lindsey 2, Barnes 4.

3-point goals: CF - James, Dawkins, Parker. W - Jewell 4, Drummond 3, Bridges, Reese.

Fouled out: CF - James.

Records: Westover 10-0, Cape Fear 6-3