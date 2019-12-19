DURHAM — Duke point guard Tre Jones will miss Thursday night’s game against visiting Wofford because a mild sprain in his left foot.

“It is out of an abundance of caution that we’re holding Tre out tonight,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement released slightly more than an hour before the game. “We are confident this is minor and we expect him back very soon.”

The injury was sustained in practice, according to the school. His 15.6 points per game are second-most on the team.

This will mark the second game in a row that Wofford will meet an Atlantic Coast Conference team without its normal starting point guard. Cole Anthony of North Carolina sat out his first game of the season Sunday when Wofford upset the then-No. 17 Tar Heels in nearby Chapel Hill.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils were set to play their first home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since Nov. 29.