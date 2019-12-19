DURHAM — Joey Baker hit just about every intended target in the second half.

Even his high-five with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was spot-on.

“I’m just glad I didn’t hit him in the head,” Baker said after his career-best 22-point outing included five second-half 3-point baskets Thursday night.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils whipped visiting Wofford 86-57 for their fourth consecutive victory.

The largely dominant performance came without point guard Tre Jones, who sat out with a mild sprain of his left foot.

With Baker, a sophomore, cranking up the perimeter offense and Vernon Carey controlling the lane with 20 points and 10 rebounds, the Blue Devils were in good shape.

Baker’s 3-pointer from in front of the Duke bench was followed by the high-five with Krzyzewski.

“I think we were both fired up,” Krzyzewski said. “The neat thing was our whole team wanted him to get the ball. He has become our quickest shooter and most accurate shooter.”

As time Baker was going on his 3-point spree, the home crowd broke out in a “Jo-ey, Jo-ey, Jo-ey” chant.

“It was special for him,” Carey said. “He was knocking every shot down, so he deserved it.”

Baker said he didn’t know what to make of that particular clamor. He said having his name echoing through a building was first-time situation.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “It was in the middle of a game. I didn’t expect that.”

With Jones out, the rest of the Blue Devils (10-1) were ready to pick up the slack.

“It just shows how versatile we are,” Baker said. “Anyone can go off.”

This time, it was Baker.

He missed his two first-half attempts from the field. He was 6-for-7 in the second half, with the lone non-3 an 18-footer on his way to leading Duke in scoring for the first time in his career.

Baker finished with the most points for a Duke reserve since Luke Kennard's 26 in February 2016 against North Carolina State.

Krzyzewski said Jones’ ailment isn’t serious and that if it had been an Atlantic Coast Conference game that he would have played Thursday night.

Junior guard Jordan Goldwire made his second career start in Jones’ spot. Duke finished with eight turnovers, its second-fewest of the season.

Duke was in its first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since Nov. 29. This marked the team’s only game during a three-week span.

Wofford was unable to produce an encore from its upset Sunday at then-No. 17 North Carolina. Tray Hollowell’s 17 points, bolstered by three straight 3s in the second half, paced the Terriers (7-5), who had a five-game winning streak end.

• FREE THROWS …: Freshman Cassius Stanley, who was scoreless in limited action in Duke’s most-recent game as he came off a one-game absence with a leg injury, hit a 3-pointer on the team’s first possession. … Guard Alex O’Connell made his fourth start of the season for Duke. … Other than Baker, the Blue Devils shot 3 of 13 on 3-pointers.