CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina men’s basketball team could use a throwback type of performance Sunday.

For the first time in more than three decades, the Tar Heels will play a regular-season game in what’s now called Carmichael Arena.

“It was just a great place to coach,” coach Roy Williams said, recalling times as an assistant coach on Dean Smith’s staff. “The enthusiasm, the noise. It was just a tremendous homecourt advantage, which is what I liked. … The noise factor was just off the charts.”

Wofford, which holds a four-game winning streak, is the opponent this time.

The Tar Heels began playing at what was then was called Carmichael Auditorium in December 1965. They haven’t played a regular-season game there since Jan. 4, 1986, when they defeated North Carolina State.

Following that 90-79 outcome, then-N.C. State coach Jim Valvano grabbed the basketball and made a layup. Then he claimed he made the final basket in the arena.

“If I’d known that (he was going to do that), I would have gone over and blocked the sucker,” Williams said.

The Tar Heels had planned to move to the Smith Center following the 1984-85 season, but construction delays shifted the move to a midseason date the following year.

After renovations, capacity is now listed at slightly less than 7,000.

Williams said there’s no plan to make the games across campus a regular occurrence -- in part because the game can’t be included in the season-ticket package.

“There’s no simple answer for it,” Williams said.

Williams was on the bench for 60 games in Carmichael as an assistant coach, with the Tar Heels 53-7 in those games. He was the head coach for the 2010 National Invitation Tournament victory against William & Mary in the team’s only game there since the Smith Center opened.

A commencement ceremony will be held this afternoon at the Smith Center, creating part of a scheduling situation that North Carolina officials refer to as the reason for using the alternate venue.

Carmichael Arena team benches moved from once side of the court to the other through the years.

The Tar Heels, who’ve lost three of their past four games, were slated for their only practice in Carmichael Arena on Saturday. Most North Carolina players have attended at least one women's game this year at the facility.

Yet North Carolina players weren’t born when the last regular-season men’s game was contested there.

“My dad did,” swingman Brandon Robinson said when asked if he ever watched a game on television played at Carmichael Arena.

The senior starter has an idea of what it might be like.

“I’m excited and can’t wait for it,” Robinson said. “I think it's going to be loud in there just because it’s smaller.”

Carmichael Arena is still in regular use, with North Carolina’s women’s basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling teams competing there.

Tip-off

Who: Wofford (6-4) at No. 17 North Carolina (6-3)

When: 4 p.m. Sunday (ACC Network)

Where: Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill

Series: North Carolina leads 4-1 after winning last season's opener at Spartanburg, S.C. Wofford won at the Smith Center two years ago.