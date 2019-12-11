A Scorpion wrestler won a medal, while a swimmer with the Cougars shined at an MEC meet.

Liz Boldt, South Brunswick girls swimming

Boldt won both of her individual events at an MEC meet last week. She took the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.19 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.55.

How did it feel to have such a strong performance at the MEC meet last week?

It was definitely a good meet for us. Ashely is a hard school to beat, but we dropped in relays and other individual events. My performance last meet was exciting when I won the 200 IM and 100 BK against Ashley and West. My relay team did really good as well. Our relay got the cut in the 200 free relay for regionals last week, so we are pumped about that. I always put all my faith in God, to stay focused and swim the best I can every race.

Describe the relationship between you and your coaches.

Coach Deb and Coach Melissa, my high school coaches, are very supportive and intentional about the practices they make for our team. As a team captain for South, discussing what is best for the team with the coaches, shows me how dedicated they are for the teams growth this season.

What is one thing you do before meets to help yourself get focused?

Before a meet I make sure I am drinking a lot of water and eating healthy. The day before the meet, I go to two practices after school, one for high school and one for club swim. I focus on anything I need to work on before my races the next day.

How has swimming impacted you as a person?

I have been swimming since I was four years old, so it has always been a part of my life. I swim five days a week, sometimes two practices a day, and condition outside the pool too. So swim takes up a large portion of my life.

What is the biggest challenge you face while swimming?

My biggest challenge is balancing my academics with swim. Swimming requires so much training and dedication every day to excel. By being in rigorous classes, finding time to do well in school and in my sport is difficult. But it is doable as long as I stay focused.

Hunter Campbell, North Brunswick wrestling

Campbell earned a first-place finish in the 145-pound weight class last weekend at West Brunswick’s Caleb Hawkins Invitational.

What did your first-place finish at West Brunswick mean to you?

It felt great to win. It's all part of my journey to winning a state championship.

What’s one thing you do before your matches to motivate yourself?

I motivate myself by putting myself in a zone and focusing on the match at hand.

Describe your relationship with your teammates.

My teammates and I have a strong bond. It feels like we are all brothers on my team.

If you could participate in one sport, besides wrestling, what would it be?

If I could participate in one sport other than wrestling it would be a food-eating contest.

How has wrestling impacted your life on a personal level?

Wrestling has impacted my life personally by helping me realize what the impact of hard work and dedication can bring you.