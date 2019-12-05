Hunter Education courses
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required
of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fire Department in Vanceboro from 2-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point from 5:30 – 9 p.m. (plus 2 additional days).
There is no charge for any of the sessions but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to the Wildlife Commission’s web site (www.ncwildlife.org) and click on the scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.
Decoy Festival on tap
The 32nd Annual Core Sound Decoy Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7
and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Harkers Island Elementary School.
The show will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and feature a variety of events, including decoy carving competition, youth archery, the N.C. Wildlife Commission’s Safari Trailer, decoy
auctions, retriever demonstrations, exhibits, and much more. Sunday will be Youth
Day at the festival with free admission for all youngsters, door prizes, Youth Head
Carving Competition and other age-appropriate activities.
Admission is $8. Proceeds from the event benefit the Core Sound Decoy
Carvers’ Guild and Harkers Island Elementary School.
DU Banquet
The Jones County chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host their annual
membership banquet on Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. The event will feature a
catered dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, games and a lot of fun. All
proceeds will go to support DU’s wildlife conservation programs. Tickets
($45/singles, $60/couples, $25/youth under 18) include a year’s membership in
Ducks Unlimited. For information, contact Kyle Koonce at 252-560-3784 or Nick
Norris at 252-637-0872.
Hunting Seasons
Dove (incl. Mourning and White-winged): Dec. 9 – Jan. 31
Ducks, Coot; Mergansers: Dec. 14 – Jan. 31
Deer (Northeastern; Southeastern management areas): through Jan. 1. Check
the NCWRC’s “Hunting and Fishing Regulations Digest” for dates in other areas.
Bear (Coastal Management Unit): Dec. 14-29 in Zone 3 of the Coastal Bear
Management Unit that includes Beaufort, Bertie, Craven, Hertford, Jones, Martin
and Washington counties. The season is open through Jan. 1 in Pamlico, Onslow,
Carteret and other counties in Zone 5. Check the NCWRC’s Regulations Digest (p.
61) for open bear seasons statewide.
Quail: through Feb. 29
Woodcock: Dec. 7 – Jan. 28
Pheasant: through Feb. 1
Common Snipe: through Feb. 28
Raccoon, Opossum, Rabbit, Grouse, Bobcat, Gray Squirrel: through Feb. 29
Fox Squirrel (statewide): through Jan. 31
Nutria, Coyote; Feral Swine: no closed season
Commercial Hunting Preserves: through March 31