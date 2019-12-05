Duke hasn’t had much time to soak in this week’s victory at No. 11 Michigan State.

That’s followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the Blue Devils, coming Friday night at Virginia Tech.

“A huge win, but that doesn’t mean you’ve arrived,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Now we’ve got to put that behind us very quickly.”

Duke was the only ACC team without a conference game in the opening week of the season.

While this is a rematch from last March’s NCAA Tournament game, there’s significant personnel changes on the rosters for both teams. Not to mention the Hokies are directed by first-year coach Mike Young.

Duke has won twice since the loss last week to Stephen F. Austin that resulted in it losing its No. 1 national ranking.

There was much learned from that.

“We know it’s early on in the year and we have a lot of growing to do,” Duke guard Tre Jones said. “We came together as a team and the coaches helped us learn but also pushed us in ways we didn’t know we could be pushed.”

Duke has lost in trips to Blacksburg, Va., in each of the past three seasons.

This marks the conference home opener for the Hokies, who won at Clemson to begin the season.

Like Duke, the Hokies have defeated Michigan State. That victory last week in the Maui Invitational was followed by two losses in Hawaii, falling to Dayton and Brigham Young.

Virginia Tech has been off since those games. The Hokies were the lone ACC team not participating in this week’s ACC / Big Ten Challenge.

Duke’s opponents this week are the two teams it met in last season’s East Regional in Washington, though in the reverse order. This time, the games reflect the first true road games of the season for the Blue Devils.

Both teams have impact freshmen near the top of the early list of ACC scoring leaders.

Redshirt freshman guard Landers Nolley II is averaging 20 points per game for Virginia Tech. Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke has provided 19.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, including double-doubles in the last seven outings.

Duke is 29-10 in ACC openers under Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils are 2-2 in league openers against the Hokies.

Young’s Wofford team faced Duke once, losing on Dec. 31, 2014, in Durham.

*****************************************************

Tip-off

Who: No. 10 Duke (8-1, 0-0) at Virginia Tech (6-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

Series: Duke leads 48-10, including last March’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 victory by 75-73 in Washington