RANDLEMAN — The Tigers took the best South Granville had to offer - and they turned them away.

Randleman’s stifling defense kept the Vikings’ vaulted running offense out of the endzone and quarterback Coby Price and backs Robby Rich and Dawson Edwards provided the offense, accountgin for all four touchdowns on the way to a 28-7 victory in the NCHSAA 2AA East playoffs Friday night at Charles R. Gregory Stadium. The win advances RHS into the East Regional final - someplace the Tigers have not been since 1983, coincidentally, the last of three consecutive state football championships for the Tigers with the stadium’s namesake at the helm of the program. RHS will host Salisbury, a 12-7 winner over Hertford County.

Price, who attempted only three passes last week and only completed one in the win over East Duplin, found a groove Friday night as the Vikings packed the box and piled onto top tailback Na’Hiem Lilly which kept the 2,000-yard sophomore in check for the most part — with a TD run and another setting up a first-and-goal inside the five called back for penalties. Price was 7-for-11 for 165 yards, but more importantly, hit Robby Rich for two scores.

That was sandwiched around the lone points for the Vikings, a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Bryson McCall right after Rich gave his team a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter with a perfect 44-yard pitch-and-catch from Price. Edwards had a huge stab of a shot from Price on the sideline for a 25-yard first-down completion as the clock was ticking away in the first half, setting up Rich’s second TD catch, this one from 25 yards with seconds left before the half.

Then Edwards hauled in a huge fourth-down conversion — from 4th-and-8, from the SG 25 for Price’s third TD pass — who then added the icing with a 26-yard gallop off-tackle and into the endzone to complete the win,

Lilly had a ‘quiet’ night with 120 yards on 26 carries and the defense throttled the Vikings, allowing just 112 yards of total offense to a team averaging over 300 yards per game — all of it on the ground.