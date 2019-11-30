HAVELOCK — Eastern Alamance waltzed into Havelock with a rock-solid defense.

It walked out with a victory — the defense still withstanding — keeping alive an undefeated season.

A swarm of white jerseys, topped with gold helmets, buzzed around the ball, and often took away the rock, leading the Eagles to a 21-7 triumph on Friday night.

That sets the table for next Friday’s East Regional final, in which Eastern Alamance will pack the bus again for a date at Southern Nash.

“Our coach ended our conversation with talking about Southern Nash,” defensive lineman Tyler Pendygraft said. “I think people are already locking in, getting ready for next week.”

Tried and true the Eagles (14-0) forced four turnovers, keeping Havelock off the board until midway through the final quarter. The final of those turnovers led to what became the game-winning touchdown.

“Our defense played extremely well. I can’t say enough,” Eastern Alamance coach John Kirby said. “To give up one score to these guys here.”

Seven points scored was well off Havelock’s average of 34.5 entering the night.

Pendygraft recovered his second fumble of the night, giving an Eagles offense that had just scored for the first time back the ball in Havelock territory.

“Honestly, this is the greatest feeling I’ve experienced up until this point,” Pendygraft said. “Last year, we came third round and we got beat really bad by Jacksonville. To move on to the fourth round and go the farthest I’ve ever gone in football, this is honestly one of the greatest feelings ever.”

Colby May took advantage, scoring on an 8-yard run with 10:22 remaining to give the Eagles a 14-0 edge. May’s score came just 68 seconds after Elijah Burnette broke the ice with a 5-yard dash into the end zone.

“Last year, around this time, third round of the playoffs, I got in my own head and I played terrible,” Burnette said. “and I let my teammates down. Everything I do now is for the team to win.”

May, a battering ram of a running back, finished with 120 rushing yards, letting those legs churn and his back carry defenders.

Havelock running back Kamarro Edmonds carried much of the workload, rushing for 148 yards, but he could never bust a long one against the Eagles defense. The Rams (11-2) halved the Eastern Alamance lead later in the fourth quarter on Andrew Frazier’s quarterback keeper.

Consider that pressure applied.

Kind of.

Kirby and the Eagles seem to do well under pressure. Particularly in this setting, where the team is 3-0 against the Rams in games played at Havelock. The other two came in 2009 and 2010 in the playoffs. Havelock won the most-recent meeting, a 2014 third-round game in Mebane.

“If you’re going to win a state championship, you’ve got to go through Havelock, it seems like, always,” Kirby said. “It’s an outstanding program. … I don’t want to say we don’t mind coming down here because that’s a long bus ride, but the outcome was good.”

With 4:02 left, Havelock’s defense got a third-down stop in its own territory, sending punter Jackson Poteat onto the field to kick the ball back to the Rams.

That was Havelock’s thought. It wasn’t the Eagles’.

A gutsy fake-punt call put the ball in the hands of May, who darted off for 14 yards to pick up the first down.

“We felt like if we can make it right there that we had a shot to run it out,” Kirby said. “Colby May ran it hard to get those extra couple yards. Can’t say enough about him.”

Shortly after, Burnette rattled off his second rushing touchdown, stamping the Eagles ticket to the regional final.

Jackson Stokes and River Faulkner each grabbed interceptions for the Eagles. Joey Teixeira busted through the offensive line and took Frazier to the ground for a fourth-down stop.