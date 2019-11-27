Salem Ward may be only a sophomore with limited varsity experience, but she certainly belonged at the big kids table Tuesday night.

The Central Davidson forward shot 10-for-20 from the field and poured in a career-high 25 points, sparking a 56-41 victory against visiting Lexington in the Central Carolinas Conference opener for both teams.

"She's already come to me and said she wants to be a thousand-points scorer," coach Donavan Vinson said, moments after CD improved to 2-1 overall. "She's got it figured out, what she has to average every game and every season. That's her goal. She wants to do it, but do it as part of a team offense. She's one of the most selfless players I've had, but she also understands when it's time to take over."

Ward picked her spots against Lexington (0-1). With the score tied 8-8 in the first quarter, she converted a pair of free throws, hit a soft set shot from the left side and turned a steal into a runaway layup that gave Central a six-point advantage it never surrendered.Then after the Jackets inched within 25-21 on a baseline move by senior Almijah McIntosh, she capped a 6-0 flurry with a driving layup in the final minute of the half. By intermission she had 10 points and Central was up by nine.

"This was a big night for me," she said. "I'm feeling more confident and understanding the game better. It's like I'm seeing it from a different view."

What looked best from Vinson's perspective was how Ward and teammate Sidney Hatfield, a junior guard, seemed to feed off of each other.

"They play off of each other in a good way," he said. "Sidney loves scoring, but she knows it's more important to get her teammates involved."

"We know where our good places are," Ward added. "We've learned each other's tendencies."

Hatfield added 16 points and six steals on a night when Central made 22 of them and forced 35 Lexington turnovers.

"Turnovers hurt us bad tonight," said losing coach Andrew Porter. "A little bit of it was first-game nerves. But we just committed too many turnovers to stick around with a team that was finishing layups."

Senior Amarah Owens paced Lexington with 14 points, including a 3-pointer she banked in from the right corner in the third period. It wasn't enough to overcome Ward, who scored 15 second-half points and was a difference-maker. The Spartans led by as many as 17 points on three occasions, each provided by Ward.

"Most important was winning a conference game," Vinson. "The first one is out of the way. Now we can get back to basics and polish up our game."