USC coach Will Muschamp said he and his staff would take advantage of the open week by hitting the recruiting trail. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon made his way into his territory, in this case Atlanta, and dished out an offer to 2021 offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich (6-6 290). Leftwich had been on the Gamecocks’ recruiting board and it was just a matter of time before Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford signed off on the offer which McClendon delivered during a visit to the school Friday.

“They were already looking at me early this season,” Leftwich said. “I went to the Florida game and all the coaches knew me. I talked with the offensive line coach and he liked me and my film. He told me that a coach will be to my school on their bye week, so the offensive coordinator came (Friday) and offered me. They like my size and that I’m physical.”

Leftwich also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Indiana and Toledo. The Gamecock offer certainly puts them in a good spot with him early on.

“They are up there,” he said. “I like what they are trying to do with the program.”

Leftwich visited Auburn Saturday. He also has been to Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia this season. He’s not sure yet where he’ll visit this Saturday.