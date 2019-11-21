USC Upstate men’s basketball led at second-ranked Louisville with 13 minutes remaining Wednesday night before ultimately falling short, 76-50.

The Spartans (1-5) were down at halftime but only by six points and surged in the second half to go in front, 42-40, with 14:45 remaining on a driving layup by Everette Hammond. That finished a 10-2 run and Hammond had seven of those points. Nevin Zink hit a free throw to make it 43-40 with 14:07 left.

“I am very proud of how our player handled tonight’s game and tonight’s atmosphere,” USC Upstate head coach Dave Dickerson stated in a news release. “We played 30 minutes of solid basketball on both ends of the floor. Now the challenge will be can we bottle up tonight’s effort verses the second-ranked team in the country and get better.”

USC Upstate went 6-for-12 on 3-pointers in the first half and the Spartans’ bench outscored Louisville’s, 14-4, during the opening 20 minutes. The Cardinals trailed in the second half for the first time this season. They have played Miami, Indiana State, North Carolina Central and Youngstown State, which plays a 2 p.m. game Saturday at USC Upstate in G.B. Hodge Center.

“Dave Dickerson’s bunch came in and made some jumpers in the first half and found some confidence,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said in the postgame news conference. “I think once they hit a few of those, our guys responded the wrong way. It was almost as if (USC Upstate) was supposed to miss those shots and it was supposed to be an easier game. They hit some tough shot and we let that affect our mentality.

“… It shows the power of the 3-point shot in college basketball, really at any level. The 3-point shot can keep you in any game. Fortunately, we were able to find it within ourselves to clamp down and play much stronger.”

USC Upstate’s only win of the season was against NAIA Truett-McConnell. The Spartans lost to the College of Charleston (77-55), North Carolina Central (73-64), Virginia Tech (80-57) and most recently Akron (76-45) on Monday.

“I give all the credit in the world to Coach Dickerson,” Mack said, “for being able to come off, really, some butt-whippings and have his kids, young kids, freshmen and sophomores, ready to play.”

Bryson Mozone led the USC Upstate with 14 points and was 5-for-10 on 3-pointers. Hammond finished with nine points, Zink had seven Josh Aldrich pulled down six rebounds and point guard Dalvin White dished out five assists.