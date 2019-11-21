Speckled trout tourney

The Jacksonville Rotary Club will host its 6th Annual Speckled Trout

Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 23. Participating boats will be checked out at 3

locations with no lines in the water until 6 a.m. Weigh-in location is at Jacksonville

Landing between 3 and 4 p.m. Competition will be in an aggregate weight, 4 fish

limit format.

First place in the Shootout will earn the top boat a $1,500 payout. In addition,

there will be special cash awards of $100 for the top lady angler as well as the

angler under 16. There will be separate awards for the biggest individual trout and

the heaviest red drum. The entry fee is $200 per boat and can be paid at a

mandatory captains’ meeting which will be held at the Marina Café on Marine

Blvd. in Jacksonville beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

All proceeds from the Speckled Trout Shootout will benefit local charities that

Rotary supports. They include the Basket Brigade, Caring for Kids, International

Wheelchair Project and others. For more information, contact Steve Wangerin at

910-546-1952 or Daniel Sbrocco at 910-548-3474.

Hunter Education courses

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required

of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23 at Pamlico County

High School in Bayboro from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the same date at the South

East Pamlico Volunteer Fire Department in Oriental from 2-8 p.m. The course will

also be taught on Monday, Nov. 25 (plus 1 additional day) from 6-9 p.m. at the

Duplin Cooperative Extension Office in Kenansville. There is no charge for any of

the sessions but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go

to the Wildlife Commission’s web site (www.ncwildlife.org) and click on the

scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.

Saltwater Fishing Seminar returning to New Bern

The “Saltwater Sportsman” National Seminar Series is returning to New Bern

where it enjoyed a capacity and enthusiastic reception in years past. According to

George Poveromo, host of the popular “Saltwater Sportsman” television program,

the series will be at the newly reopened Riverfront Convention Center on February

1, 2020 for a full day of fun and fishing instruction by regional and national

angling experts.

A minimum of 10 pros will present sessions focusing on some of this region’s

most popular game fish including, (but not limited to) red drum, flounder, striped

bass, king mackerel, tuna, speckled trout, sheepshead and Spanish mackerel.

Proven techniques for landing those fish by trolling, plugging, bait fishing and

other methods in a variety of environments will be explained and illustrated using

state-of-the-art video presentations.

A $55 ticket to the seminar includes all instructional sessions, chances to win

thousands of dollars worth of door prizes and a Florida Keys fishing trip, and much

more. In addition, each person who registers for one of the Seminar Series’ 8 east

coast events will be entered in a raffle for a rigged out Mako Pro 17 skiff. For

more information or to order tickets, go online to www.nationalseminarseries.com

or phone 1-800-448.7360.

Tip of the Week

Angler Bob Natusch of New Bern has an easy trick that helps preserve the

hooks on fishing lures used in salty or brackish waters. He carries a small, plastic

container in one of the mesh pockets on his tackle bag. When he takes a plug like a

MirroLure off his line, he drops it in the container, pours a small amount of fresh

water from his cooler on it and seals the top. When he gets home, he takes those

lures out, rinses them again and lays them out somewhere to dry before they go

back in his tackle bag. It only takes a few moments and saves a lot of aggravation

and expense later.

Hunting Seasons

Dove (incl. Mourning and White-winged): thru Nov. 30; Dec. 9 – Jan. 31

Rails (incl. King, Clapper, Virginia; Sora): through Nov. 27

Gallinule; Moorhen: through Nov. 27

Ducks, Coot; Mergansers: thru Dec. 2; Dec. 14 – Jan. 31

Deer (Northeastern; Southeastern management areas): through Jan. 1. Check

the NCWRC’s “Hunting and Fishing Regulations Digest” for dates in other areas.

Bear (Coastal Management Unit): Dec. 14-29 in Zone 3 of the Coastal Bear

Management Unit that includes Beaufort, Bertie, Craven, Hertford, Jones, Martin

and Washington counties. The season is open through Jan. 1 in Pamlico, Onslow,

Carteret and other counties in Zone 5. Check the NCWRC’s Regulations Digest (p.

61) for open bear seasons statewide.

Quail: Nov. 23 – Feb. 29

Pheasant: Nov. 23 – Feb. 1

Raccoon, Opossum, Rabbit, Grouse, Bobcat, Gray Squirrel: through Feb. 29

Fox Squirrel (statewide): through Jan. 31

Nutria, Coyote; Feral Swine: no closed season

Commercial Hunting Preserves: through March 31