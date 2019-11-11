CHAPEL HILL — With three games to go, there’s plenty for North Carolina’s football team to pursue even as it has faded from the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division race.

“If we handle our business, we’ll be in a bowl game,” quarterback Sam Howell said Monday.

The next task comes in Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels (4-5 overall, 3-3 ACC) are more than a week removed from a loss to Virginia that cost them at least a temporary spot atop the division standings.

The extra layoff between games at a good time, coach Mack Brown said. It’s also time to regroup the defensive unit after some glitches in the Virginia game.

“We’ve come back energized to finish out right,” defensive tackle Jason Strowbridge said.

The Tar Heels have pointed to subpar effort on certain defensive plays that had been uncharacteristic of previous games.

North Carolina defensive backs Trey Morrison and Myles Wolfolk, who’ve been slowed by injuries, could be available for more extensive action.

Brown said there hasn’t been enough depth developed, particularly in the secondary, in order to solve some of the issues on that side.

Still, there are no suggestions that the Tar Heels will do anything other than focus on doing the most with the three games in front of them.

“Everything we’re doing is to try to win now,” Brown said,

Pittsburgh (6-3, 3-2) remains a bigger factor in the Coastal Division, though that’s contingent on defeating the Tar Heels.

The main motivating factor for North Carolina is steering toward a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Brown doesn’t have to mention that, though it’s clear that two more victories are needed for that to become reality.’

“They’re fully aware that we have to get more wins to go to a bowl,” Brown said. “We’ve got three weeks to try to finish this thing strong.”

Below-freezing temperatures could be part of the environment for this week’s game at Heinz Field. Maybe cold weather around here will help in the final days of preparation.

“We’ll probably practice outside and get ready to go to Pittsburgh,” Brown said.