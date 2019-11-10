RALEIGH - N.C. State had to be perfect Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It wasn’t.

But the Clemson Tigers were almost flawless, which the defending national champions needed to be after dropping out of the top four of the playoff rankings two weeks ago despite being undefeated. Behind the lazer-like passing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers built up a 42-point halftime lead en route to a 55-10 pummeling of the Wolfpack.

Lawrence was brilliant from the start, firing off four completions for 56 yards and rushing twice for 13 more to lead Clemson to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. The shaggy-haired sophomore wound up with 297 yards passing and three touchdown throws before giving way to backup Chase Brice with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

The triumph, in combination with Saturday losses by No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State, should return Clemson (10-0 overall, 7-0 ACC) to its rightful place in the top four of the playoff rankings next week.

Meanwhile, N.C. State absorbed a third straight defeat on homecoming in what is rapidly becoming a lost season for the Wolfpack (4-5, 1-4). With three regular-season games remaining, N.C. State is facing the possibility of its first losing record since Dave Doeren’s first year as head coach in 2013 and the end of a five-year streak of postseason appearances.

“We come here to win games, and when we’re not winning it is frustrating,’’ said N.C. State’s sophomore safety Tanner Ingle. ”We just have to keep working hard in practice. We can’t have our heads down right now. Hopefully, we can progress and get better for these last three games of the season.’’

Some struggles were certainly anticipated for the Wolfpack this season. For the first time during his tenure at N.C. State, Doeren had to build an offense around an inexperienced quarterback and tried two at the position before settling on redshirt freshman Devin Leary.

So many things needed to develop perfectly around Leary for the Wolfpack to be successful. But a running attack to keep pressure off Leary has been inconsistent at best and injuries have decimated N.C. State’s lineup. Forty different players had made starts prior to Saturday’s game, and two more joined that group when starting linebackers Isaiah Moore and Louis Acceus sat out against Clemson. The injury situation may have reached its worst Saturday when three Wolfpack players went down on one play, and one of them, redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson, was had to be taken from the field with a sprained shoulder.

“It’s bad,’’ Doeren said of the injury situation. ”We’re down to no depth. We had three walk-on linebackers in at the end of the game at one point. It’s tough when all those guys are injured like that.’’

But even with all the adversity, N.C. State was hoping to at least provide a challenge Saturday for the Tigers like it had in two of the previous three matchups that were decided by seven points.

Mistakes, however, derailed those plans very early. Three first-half fumbles by the Wolfpack contributed to 14 Clemson points, and one occurred inside the Tigers’ 10-yard line.

“The bottom line is we can’t turn the ball over and win a football game,’’ Doeren said. ”You turn it over three times in the first half against a team that’s as good as anybody we’re going to play every year. You just can’t do that, and we did it.’’

The score became so lopsided that by the fourth quarter Carter-Finley was nearly empty except for the N.C. State band and a few diehard fans.

Even the scoreboard wouldn’t cooperate with N.C. State on Saturday. After a late field goal by the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter, points were added to the Clemson total before it was corrected.

The question now where does N.C. State go from here? With vastly improved Louisville, last-place Georgia Tech and arch rival North Carolina left on the regular-season schedule, there is still time to salvage something its postseason streak and maybe even a winning record.

“We’ve got three games left and still something to play for,’’ Doeren said. ”I wouldn’t say moral is bad. I’d say the guys are mad. These guys want to win, and they’re all frustrated. They all understand at the same time we’re playing with a short deck right now. We’re playing hard, but not smart enough to win.’’

But with injuries continuing to mount and Leary still learning on the job, perfection may be required to get that done.

And the Wolfpack fell far short of perfection on Saturday.

Staff writer Sammy Batten can be reached at sbatten@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3534.