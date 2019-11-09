SENECA — For all the struggles it endured this season, lighting up the scoreboard was rarely the issue for the Seneca High School football team.

But on Friday night, that was precisely the Bobcats’ undoing in a 25-13 loss to Chesnee at Tom Bass Field in their second first-round playoff exit in as many seasons.

Seneca (4-7) had six trips to the Eagles’ 35-yard line or better — including two forays inside the 10-yard line — that resulted in zero points, which first-year head coach David Crane said was simply too much to overcome.

“That was a very big part of it,” he said. “There were some missed opportunities, and we left points out there multiple times.

“I think we were down inside the 30 probably three or four times, and twice real close, and in a low-scoring type of game, you just can’t come up empty on those possessions.”

Behind a powerful rushing attack that amassed 243 yards on 37 carries, Chesnee (5-6) led 23-7 with a little more than eight minutes to play when Rodney Alexander scored his second touchdown of the night from 19 yards out, but Seneca didn’t go quietly to end the night.

The Bobcats marched 80 yards on seven plays to the end zone, highlighted by E.J. Evett — who finished with a game-high 148 receiving yards and a score on eight catches — coming up with a 29-yard completion from Cole Bay on third-and-five from the Bobcats’ 42-yard line.

Shawntravis Holden — who rushed for a game-high 180 rushing yards on 24 carries — found the end zone from 17 yards out to cut the deficit to 23-13, though Seneca came up short on its ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

The Bobcats’ defense then forced a three-and-out, and T.Z. Staggers blocked the Eagles’ ensuing punt, setting Seneca up at the Chesnee 22-yard line.

However, Chesnee got its eighth sack of the night to force a turnover on downs three plays later with 3:48 left to play. Seneca had one final possession, but after a lengthy intentional grounding penalty, the Eagles’ ninth and final sack came in the end zone with two seconds to play, providing the final margin.

“They were bringing some double linebacker pressures, and we just didn’t play as clean as we needed to in certain spots, and obviously that cost us,” Crane said.

The Eagles returned the game’s opening kickoff 73 yards to set up a three-play scoring drive that Alexander capped with a 15-yard run, though Seneca responded later in the opening quarter with a 27-yard connection from Bay to Evett.

After a Crescent field goal midway through the second quarter, the Eagles boosted their halftime advantage to 16-7 when Jacob Aparis — who rushed for a team-high 106 yards on 10 carries — took a short screen from Jacob Kimbrell down the visiting sideline 69 yards to the end zone with 26 seconds left in the half.

Aided by a targeting call against Chesnee, the Bobcats had a shot at the end zone with a first down at the Eagles’ 25-yard line with three seconds until halftime, but they were sacked to close the half.

“Our defense played well,” Chesnee head coach Clay Lewis said. “We gave up some plays to them … (but) I thought our defense played well, and offensively we did what we had to do to get a win. But we still have some things to work on, because we can play a lot better.”

Chesnee advances to play at Union County — a 21-12 winner over Fairfield-Central on Friday night — while Seneca heads into the offseason with plenty of motivation.

“I told them I appreciate the seniors, because anytime you have a staff change, that’s rough on them,” he said. “Those 15 seniors bought in and worked hard, and certainly we’re appreciative of that. For the younger guys, we have a lot of work to do, and we’re going to start on that sooner rather than later. We’re not going to wait until after Christmas break to get started in that weight room.

“We’re starting on that right here in the next week or so, and we’re going to work our tails off in there to fix some things.”