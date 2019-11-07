As I gradually creep toward the century mark in age, I’ve noticed some subtle
changes in my personal being. A few are not particularly positive, things such as
eyesight and hearing becoming less acute, and having to move up to the senior tees
at the golf course to have even a chance of making par. Others, though, are actually
good things. One is, as I get older, I find that I am more patient and let things that
used to tie me in knots just slide by. I still get steamed when a driver in front of me
stops in the middle of the road while talking on his cell phone, but I get over it
more quickly than I used to and am less likely than in the old days to make some
rude response. That’s got to be good. And, I’m quite sure it helps keep my blood
pressure within acceptable limits.
Another change that has occurred as my hair became grayer and thinner is that I
am more selective when it comes to hunting and fishing. In my younger days, my
motto was “If it flies, it dies.” And, if it bit the hook and stayed on the line, it went
into the cooler. “Catch and release” and “selective harvest” were phrases used by
folks in foreign countries like New York and California. Down in these parts, it
was all about shoot or catch, and eat.
A friend who thought about things pretty much the same as me, explained it
once when we were fishing. “You eat butterbeans, don’t you?” When I replied in
the positive, he answered, “They (the fish he was keeping) are bigger than a
butterbean.” When asked why he often harvested doe deer rather than waiting for
trophy bucks, he responded flatly, “You can’t eat horns.”
I have no argument with those who want to take a mess of fish or a deer or
ducks home for supper. I love venison just about any way it’s cooked and a platter
of fresh trout, attended by a serving of cole slaw and hot hush puppies, tends to
make me giggle like a little girl. But, I’ve become aware that harvesting wild game
involves a certain amount of work beyond pulling the trigger or setting the hook.
In the case of a nice buck or a fat doe deer, it means tracking the animal, often
through thick, prickly vegetation in the dark; dragging a 90 to 170-lb. carcass to a
point where it can be loaded onto some kind of conveyance; gutting and skinning
the downed animal; cutting it up into manageable portions; and storing it in a way
that will ensure its fresh nature until it can be packaged or consumed. In other
words, it’s a lot of work.
I’m not sure if it’s the idea of all that manual labor that makes me hesitant to
take a shot or the understanding that I just don’t have to in order to be successful. I
grew up in an area where there were almost no deer and the idea of harvesting one
was mesmerizing. The same thing applied to ducks. We had a good number of
wood ducks but there were few mallards and no canvasbacks, widgeon, pintails or
other species that graced the pages of outdoor journals like “Field and Stream.”
Our collective goal as young sportsmen at that time and place was to bag such
exotic game and the thought that we might pass up an opportunity to do so was
absurd.
As the years passed, my physical and sporting horizons expanded and I had the
chance to pursue and harvest whitetail deer, ducks of all kinds, geese, swans,
turkeys, small game and various predators. In some cases, trophies were preserved
in the form of antlers, photos or tail fans mounted on plaques, while in other
instances the primary celebration of the harvest was a wild game dinner. Along the
way, an interesting metamorphosis took place. I came to understand that a game
animal didn’t have to be bagged for the hunt to be successful.
To be sure, a quail or woodcock dropped in front of my bird dog’s picture-
perfect point was a fitting finale to a day in the field. And, my Lab’s opportunity to
retrieve a wood duck in the swamp was as much as he – and I – could ask for. But
sometimes, just the hunt and seeing game, and the realization that I could have
harvested some was enough. And I would come home satisfied after such outings.
This season I have not bagged a deer thus far. I missed one on opening day, an
eight-pointer, because of my ineptness. But, since then, I’ve had opportunities both
with bow and gun to harvest others and have elected to let them walk away. None
of the deer I passed up were large bucks and I’m not certain what the end result
might have been if they were. But they were respectable does and younger bucks,
ones that in years past I would have dropped the hammer on without any
hesitation. I was satisfied, however, just to let them go, content in the knowledge
that I could have put them on the skinning pole if I chose. But, I opted not to. And,
I’m alright with that.
Native Americans on the Great Plains used to call it “counting coup.” If, in
battle, they were able to touch their enemy with a weapon, they would sometimes
let him go unscathed, satisfied that their skill and bravery had been acknowledged.
Whether their foe ever realized the extent of his luck cannot be ascertained but, at
least in the Indian’s mind, victory was attained and honor was earned.
On a recent hunt, I had six does and a cow-horn buck in the cross hairs at
different times but decided that letting them off with a warning was sufficient at
that time and place. Perhaps, as the hunting season winds down and the freezer is
still empty, my decision will be different. Right now, though, counting coup is
sometimes enough.
Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com