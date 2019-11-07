As I gradually creep toward the century mark in age, I’ve noticed some subtle

changes in my personal being. A few are not particularly positive, things such as

eyesight and hearing becoming less acute, and having to move up to the senior tees

at the golf course to have even a chance of making par. Others, though, are actually

good things. One is, as I get older, I find that I am more patient and let things that

used to tie me in knots just slide by. I still get steamed when a driver in front of me

stops in the middle of the road while talking on his cell phone, but I get over it

more quickly than I used to and am less likely than in the old days to make some

rude response. That’s got to be good. And, I’m quite sure it helps keep my blood

pressure within acceptable limits.

Another change that has occurred as my hair became grayer and thinner is that I

am more selective when it comes to hunting and fishing. In my younger days, my

motto was “If it flies, it dies.” And, if it bit the hook and stayed on the line, it went

into the cooler. “Catch and release” and “selective harvest” were phrases used by

folks in foreign countries like New York and California. Down in these parts, it

was all about shoot or catch, and eat.

A friend who thought about things pretty much the same as me, explained it

once when we were fishing. “You eat butterbeans, don’t you?” When I replied in

the positive, he answered, “They (the fish he was keeping) are bigger than a

butterbean.” When asked why he often harvested doe deer rather than waiting for

trophy bucks, he responded flatly, “You can’t eat horns.”

I have no argument with those who want to take a mess of fish or a deer or

ducks home for supper. I love venison just about any way it’s cooked and a platter

of fresh trout, attended by a serving of cole slaw and hot hush puppies, tends to

make me giggle like a little girl. But, I’ve become aware that harvesting wild game

involves a certain amount of work beyond pulling the trigger or setting the hook.

In the case of a nice buck or a fat doe deer, it means tracking the animal, often

through thick, prickly vegetation in the dark; dragging a 90 to 170-lb. carcass to a

point where it can be loaded onto some kind of conveyance; gutting and skinning

the downed animal; cutting it up into manageable portions; and storing it in a way

that will ensure its fresh nature until it can be packaged or consumed. In other

words, it’s a lot of work.

I’m not sure if it’s the idea of all that manual labor that makes me hesitant to

take a shot or the understanding that I just don’t have to in order to be successful. I

grew up in an area where there were almost no deer and the idea of harvesting one

was mesmerizing. The same thing applied to ducks. We had a good number of

wood ducks but there were few mallards and no canvasbacks, widgeon, pintails or

other species that graced the pages of outdoor journals like “Field and Stream.”

Our collective goal as young sportsmen at that time and place was to bag such

exotic game and the thought that we might pass up an opportunity to do so was

absurd.

As the years passed, my physical and sporting horizons expanded and I had the

chance to pursue and harvest whitetail deer, ducks of all kinds, geese, swans,

turkeys, small game and various predators. In some cases, trophies were preserved

in the form of antlers, photos or tail fans mounted on plaques, while in other

instances the primary celebration of the harvest was a wild game dinner. Along the

way, an interesting metamorphosis took place. I came to understand that a game

animal didn’t have to be bagged for the hunt to be successful.

To be sure, a quail or woodcock dropped in front of my bird dog’s picture-

perfect point was a fitting finale to a day in the field. And, my Lab’s opportunity to

retrieve a wood duck in the swamp was as much as he – and I – could ask for. But

sometimes, just the hunt and seeing game, and the realization that I could have

harvested some was enough. And I would come home satisfied after such outings.

This season I have not bagged a deer thus far. I missed one on opening day, an

eight-pointer, because of my ineptness. But, since then, I’ve had opportunities both

with bow and gun to harvest others and have elected to let them walk away. None

of the deer I passed up were large bucks and I’m not certain what the end result

might have been if they were. But they were respectable does and younger bucks,

ones that in years past I would have dropped the hammer on without any

hesitation. I was satisfied, however, just to let them go, content in the knowledge

that I could have put them on the skinning pole if I chose. But, I opted not to. And,

I’m alright with that.

Native Americans on the Great Plains used to call it “counting coup.” If, in

battle, they were able to touch their enemy with a weapon, they would sometimes

let him go unscathed, satisfied that their skill and bravery had been acknowledged.

Whether their foe ever realized the extent of his luck cannot be ascertained but, at

least in the Indian’s mind, victory was attained and honor was earned.

On a recent hunt, I had six does and a cow-horn buck in the cross hairs at

different times but decided that letting them off with a warning was sufficient at

that time and place. Perhaps, as the hunting season winds down and the freezer is

still empty, my decision will be different. Right now, though, counting coup is

sometimes enough.

Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com