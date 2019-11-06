Phoenix tops Mars Hill to open basketball season

ELON — Having just ridden out the highs and lows of what made for an adventure in his head-coaching debut, Mike Schrage couldn’t help but apply the long view to the snapshots from Elon’s season-opening victory.

“We’re going to have a lot of growing pains and we’re going to be in these moments,” he said. “We’ll probably take people on a little bit of a roller coaster from time to time, but I like our guys. We’ve just got to keep getting better from these experiences. I think everyone who watches this team is going to be impressed with its growth.”

The Phoenix fended off Division II Mars Hill by a 90-84 margin in men’s basketball Tuesday night at Schar Center, with Marcus Sheffield pumping in 24 points and Hunter McIntosh providing 16 points to lead four Elon players in double figures.

Elon was boosted by productive segments from several sources — sophomore forward Federico Poser, perhaps the prime example, supplied a career-high 14 points off the bench to go along with eight rebounds and five assists — but also became deflated at times by mistakes emblematic of the new-look group that counts a combined seven freshmen and sophomores among its rotation.

Just take the game’s final 65 seconds.

Sheffield drained a 3-pointer off a diagonal pass from Hunter Woods to put Elon ahead 83-76. But then Sheffield fouled Mars Hill’s Austin Gilyard, who hit a 3 in the process. Gilyard proceeded to convert the ensuing free throw for a four-point play and one-possession game.

Elon answered on Woods’ drive-and-kick pass to Simon Wright for a critical corner 3 with 30 seconds remaining. But then Woods, animated by the good deed, was met with a technical foul for shoving Mars Hill’s Matthew Powell and screaming in his exuberance.

After the Lions pulled within 86-82, Sheffield sank four free throws across the last 21.3 seconds to help the Phoenix clinch it and start Schrage’s tenure on a winning note.

“I think we know there’s going to be some ups and downs,” said McIntosh, the freshman guard, “we’ve just got to reduce the mental lapses and defensive lapses. But I think these experiences are definitely going to help us going forward, trying to win big games.

“We fought hard. We stayed together through the adversity, so I think that’s what matters right now.”

Gilyard poured in five 3s and 28 points, while Javonte Cooke delivered 17 points and seven assists for Mars Hill, which last week was picked to finish 10th out of the 12 teams in its league, the South Atlantic Conference.

Woods, the freshman forward, added 10 points and nine rebounds for Elon. The Phoenix led 73-63 with less than seven minutes left, after Poser’s bounce pass fed the backdoor-cutting Sheffield for a big dunk and McIntosh drained his fourth 3-pointer off another Poser assist.

Poser recently missed about a week of preseason work due to a groin issue. He made his 16 minutes off the bench count Tuesday night, connecting on 7-for-10 from the field before fouling out with 1:52 remaining.

“He keeps getting better and better, and more like the ‘Fed’ we’ve seen since the summer,” Schrage said. “We really like who he is and who he’s going to become.”

Elon built a 48-36 lead by halftime, after heating up and riding a 13-0 run into intermission. McIntosh stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer over Cooke during the final three seconds to complete the burst.

Freshman guard Zac Ervin knocked down three 3s across the concluding 4:22 of the half to help fuel the Elon surge. Woods said the Phoenix’s ability to generate “kills” on defense, the team’s terminology for three stops in a row, proved helpful during that stretch.

“We ended the half on a couple of kills, so that was really big,” Woods said. “We like to play off of defense and our defense really had it going at the end of the first half.”

The last of Ervin’s long-range buckets in the first half became the product of teammate Chuck Hannah’s energy on the offensive boards. Hannah grabbed a pair of his own misses underneath, then found Ervin for another catch-and-shoot launch that he buried for a 43-36 Elon lead.

“Our team, we’re going to fight,” Woods said. “We’re gritty. We’re going to grind it out. I want to give credit to my teammates for not folding or breaking apart when it got rough.”