GREENVILLE — Southern Alamance's volleyball season ended in familiar fashion.

The Patriots reached the Class 3-A East Region semifinals for the season year in a row. Again, they lost at Greenville Conley.

Saturday night's scores were 25-17, 25-23, 25-6.

No. 11 seed Southern Alamance (20-9) received 12 kills and nine digs from Isley Duggins and 12 kills and five digs from Leighton Johnson. Sidney Martin provided 21 assists and seven digs and Greta Hessenthaler had 16 digs.

Second-seeded Greenville Conley (25-4) goes on to top-seeded Chapel Hill (25-1) for Tuesday night's regional final. Chapel Hill eliminated Roxboro Person by 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-18.