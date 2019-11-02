Here's a look at all of Friday's results in high school football

Union Pines 44, Triton 34

Cape Fear 36, Pine Forest 19

Clinton 35, Warsaw Kenan 13

Gray's Creek 40, Douglas Byrd 0

Goldsboro 15, Midway 0

Hoke County 43, Purnell Swett 0

South View 23, Terry Sanford 17, 2OT

Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Lee County 68, Western Harnett 6

Hobbton 45, Union 28

Princeton 42, Lakewood 0

Red Springs 55, West Columbus 0

Richmond Senior 45, Seventy-First 6

Scotland 48, Lumberton 0

South Columbus 35, West Bladen 22

Southern Lee 19, Harnett Central 12

Pinecrest 17, Jack Britt 15

Overhills 62, Westover 48

Trinity Christian 55, Asheville School 0

Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 6

STATE

Albemarle 35, South Stanly 18

Alexander Central 40, Hickory 19

Anson County 34, West Stanly 0

Apex Middle Creek 61, South Garner 18

Arden Christ School 27, Charlotte Country Day 20

Ashe County 63, West Wilkes 30

Asheboro 23, Southwestern Randolph 14

Asheville 41, North Buncombe 38

Asheville Erwin 44, North Henderson 7

Asheville Reynolds 56, West Henderson 14

Asheville Roberson 31, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Ayden-Grifton 21, Greene Central 0

Bartlett Yancey 42, Carrboro 6

Bessemer City 68, Christ the King High School 12

Brevard 20, Hendersonville 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Madison County 0

Canton Pisgah 41, Franklin 7

Carolina Pride 56, Sandhill Titans 0

Cary 40, Durham Hillside 12

Catawba Bandys 48, Lake Norman Charter 0

Central Davidson 42, South Rowan 0

Charlotte Berry Tech 25, South Mecklenburg 19

Charlotte Catholic 37, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10

Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Latin 7

Charlotte Independence 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 20

Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Cornelius Hough 13

Charlotte Myers Park 49, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence 16

Cherryville 34, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 24

Chocowinity Southside 22, Riverside Martin 20

Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0

Clayton Cleveland 47, West Johnston 0

Commonwealth 35, Marshville Forest Hills 12

Concord Cox Mill 31, Central Cabarrus 6

Croatan 55, Pender County 18

Currituck County 42, Bertie County 6

Durham Jordan 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 20

East Bend Forbush 38, Winston-Salem Carver 12

East Carteret 35, Lejeune 0

East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14

East Forsyth 49, Davie County 35

East Gaston 47, Davidson Community School 14

East Lincoln 63, West Lincoln 35

East Surry 63, South Stokes 14

Eastern Alamance 42, Western Alamance 7

Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Fairmont 30, East Columbus 0

Forest City Chase 41, Belmont South Point 28

Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18

Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Weldon 16

Gastonia Ashbrook 38, North Gaston 7

Gastonia Huss 34, Belmont Cramer 0

Gates County 34, Washington County 21

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Duplin 21

Granville Central 46, Bunn 26

Elkin 21, East Wilkes 14

Greensboro Dudley 49, Southwest Guilford 6

Greensboro Grimsley 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 25

Greenville Conley 30, Eastern Wayne 21

Greenville Rose 49, South Central Pitt 7

Halifax Academy 38, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8

Havelock 45, Swansboro 6

Hayesville 35, Rosman 10

Hertford County 56, Pasquotank County 0

Hickory Ridge 37, East Mecklenburg 0

Hickory St. Stephens 29, South Caldwell 28

High Point Andrews 30, Trinity 7

High Point Christian Academy 40, Raleigh Wake Christian 14

Holly Springs 30, Apex 20

Jacksonville Northside 48, West Carteret 7

Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord Robinson 0

Kernersville Glenn 57, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21

Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Forestview 3

Kinston Parrott Academy 73, Faith Christian 60

Kinston 19, North Lenoir 6

Knightdale 21, Wendell Corinth Holders 20, OT

Lake Norman 42, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Lawndale Burns 38, R-S Central 22

Lenoir Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0

Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 28, 2OT

Matthews Weddington 45, Monroe 13

Mitchell County 33, Polk County 0

Monroe Parkwood 55, Monroe Piedmont 7

Monroe Union Academy 16, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

Mooresville 28, West Charlotte 8

Morganton Patton 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 35

Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 26

Mount Airy 70, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Mount Pleasant 33, Montgomery Central 19

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34, Mooresboro Jefferson 13

Murphy 50, Cherokee 6

Nash Central 27, North Pitt 12

New Bern 59, Southern Wayne 0

New Hanover County 28, West Brunswick 7

North Brunswick 42, Wilmington Laney 14

North Davidson 24, Salisbury 21

North Edgecombe 44, Rocky Mount Prep 6

North Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 7

North Stanly 43, North Moore 0

North Surry 62, Winston-Salem Atkins 27

North Wilkes 56, Alleghany County 40

Northeast Guilford 60, Mayodan McMichael 0

Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0

Northern Guilford 36, Eden Morehead 12

Northern Nash 22, Wilson Fike 15

Northwest Cabarrus 42, Concord 13

Northwest Guilford 12, High Point Central 10

Northwest Halifax 31, Southeast Halifax 28

Orange 29, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 14

Pamlico County 39, Robersonville South Creek 22

Person 27, Rockingham County 9

Raleigh Broughton 29, Raleigh Sanderson 19

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 38, Raleigh Enloe 21

Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7

Randleman 35, Eastern Randolph 28

Reidsville 34, Burlington Cummings 0

Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Robbinsville 28, Andrews 7

Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Bear Grass 35

Shelby 63, East Rutherford 7

South Brunswick 36, Wilmington Ashley 0

South Davidson 32, Chatham Central 20

South Granville 30, Oxford Webb 8

South Iredell 48, North Iredell 0

South Johnston 44, East Wake 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Johnston 0

Southeast Guilford 29, Burlington Williams 20

Southern Alamance 29, Southern Guilford 19

Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0

Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 14

Southlake Christian 42, Harrells Christian 34

Southwest Onslow 62, Rocky Point Trask 14

Statesville 55, East Rowan 0

Swain County 60, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0

Swannanoa Owen 54, Avery County 32

Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 0

Tarboro 48, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville 17, Oak Grove 9

Thomasville Ledford 35, East Davidson 7

Topsail 9, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Trinity Wheatmore 49, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 14

Valdese Draughn 48, West Caldwell 13

Vance County 42, Pittsboro Northwood 21

Wake Forest 41, Raleigh Wakefield 24

Wake Forest Heritage 42, Rolesville 28

Walkertown 20, Surry Central 14

Warren County 41, Roanoke Rapids 34

Watauga County 48, Morganton Freedom 33

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Sun Valley 12

West Craven 20, Washington 14

West Davidson 55, Lexington 8

West Forsyth 31, Pfafftown Reagan 21

West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Harding 8

West Rowan 26, China Grove Carson 7

West Stokes 8, North Forsyth 6

Western Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 12

Wilkes Central 21, Boonville Starmount 13

Wilson Beddingfield 60, Farmville Central 0

Wilson Hunt 14, Franklinton 13

Winston-Salem Parkland 6, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

Zebulon B. Vance 31, North Mecklenburg 0

Catawba Ridge, S.C. vs. Charlotte Ardrey Kell, ccd.