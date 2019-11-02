Matthew Pemberton scored three touchdowns, and made big plays on defense and special teams to help South View notch a victory that gives them a share of the PAC lead.

Rodney Brewington knew, Matthew Pemberton knew, and everyone else knew what was going to happen in the second overtime of South View’s game against Terry Sanford on Friday night.

“When we got to the second overtime, there was nobody else gonna get that ball,” said Brewington, the Tigers head coach.

“Matt told me he was ready and I wasn’t gonna put it in anybody else’s hands.”

Oh, was he ready.

“We all knew it was coming to me,” Pemberton said.

And when he collected the ball from quarterback Javon Carter on South View’s first offensive play of the second overtime period, Pemberton raced to his right — and to the pylon — for a 10-yard walk-off touchdown.

“It’s a lot to take in,” said Pemberton, who scored all three of South View’s touchdowns in the Tigers’ thrilling 23-17 win against Terry Sanford at Randy Ledford Field.

“I didn’t know what I was gonna do to make the plays, but I knew I had to make ‘em somewhere.”

The senior playmaker made the two biggest plays in the second overtime, snagging an interception on Terry Sanford’s possession to set up his 10-yard game-winning run.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be off the interception and the touchdown,” Pemberton said of his playmaking ability.

Because of South View’s win, there’s now a three-way tie atop the Patriot 4-A/3-A Conference between the Tigers (7-3, 6-1), Bulldogs (8-2, 6-1) and Cape Fear (7-2, 6-1).

The Tigers looked primed to run away from the Bulldogs early on, scoring 14 second-quarter points to carry a 14-0 lead into halftime. Pemberton scampered into the end zone on a 6-yard run early in the period and found the end zone on a 2-yard keeper with just under three minutes left in the first half to give South View all of the momentum heading into the intermission.

But the Bulldogs responded in the second half, scoring on their opening possession of the third quarter when Jacob Knight connected with Yates Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown. Terry Sanford tied the game with 1:17 left in the final period after Jre Jackson hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal.

After winning the coin toss ahead of the first overtime period, Terry Sanford elected to play defense. The Tigers followed with a 32-yard field goal by Emanuel Ainoo to take a 17-14 lead before the Bulldogs stalled inside their 5-yard line and Bailey Morrision sent the game to a second overtime with a 20-yard field goal.

“I felt like we got off to a slow start,” said Terry Sanford coach Bruce McClelland.

“Very proud of the way they fought back in the second half. I thought we showed who we really were in the second half.”

But with Terry Sanford running back Dorian Clark — who finished with a game-high 136 rushing yards on 28 carries — banged up, the second overtime belonged to Pemberton and the Tigers.

“Tonight’s win, and the way that we won, was special,” said Brewington, whose wife, Leslie, is battling cancer.

“This was dedicated to her. Watching your wife battle this, it puts things in perspective. She was our guiding force tonight.”

BIG-TIME PERFORMANCE

Matthew Pemberton, ATH

At this point, tagging Pemberton as simply a running back doesn’t do him justice. In addition to his three touchdowns against the Bulldogs, the senior had several punts that played a key role in field position and some big-time tackles in the overtime periods. He finished the night with 80 yards on 16 carries, completed a 13-yard pass, hauled in a 4-yard catch and had an interception.

“It’s exciting,” Pemberton said. “One play can mess up the whole game for you, so you just have to play every play the best way you can.”

TURNING POINT

Pemberton’s interception set up his game-winning touchdown. On the play, Pemberton said he was “just following my man” as he tracked the ball and jumped the route to pull in the takeaway.

“Give South View a lot of credit,” McClelland said. “(No.) 14 (Pemberton) is a hell of a player and their defense is very good.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

The interception was impressive, but to follow it up with the game-winning score was icing on the cake for Pemberton and South View. Once he got to the edge, Pemberton said it was “just green grass” as he made his way to the goal line and dove toward the right pylon for the score.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3519.

SOUTH VIEW 23, TERRY SANFORD 17 (2OT)

TERRY SANFORD - 0 - 0 - 7 - 7 - 3 - 0 — 17

SOUTH VIEW - 0 - 14 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 6 — 23

SCORING SUMMARY

SV — Matthew Pemberton 6 run (Emanuel Ainoo kick)

SV — Pemberton 2 run (Ainoo kick)

TS — Yates Johnson 6 pass from Jacob Knight (Bailey Morrison kick)

TS — Jre Jackson 4 pass from Knight (Morrison kick)

SV — Ainoo 32 field goal

TS — Morrison 20 field goal

SV — Pemberton 10 run

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: TS — Dorian Clark 28-136, Israel Reuben 5-22, Knight 12-34. SV — Pemberton 16-80, Tyrese Harris 5-11, Donta Autry 4-12.

Passing: TS — Knight 11-20-0, 92. SV — Javon Carter 4-13-0, 86; Pemberton 1-3-0, 13

Receiving: TS — Jackson 4-19, Johnson 2-14, Clark 1-21, Ezemdi Udoh 1-35. SV — Josh George 1-39, Kevin Brewington 1-30, Marzea Saunders 1-13, Pemberton 1-4.

Records: Terry Sanford 7-3, 6-1; South View 8-2, 6-1

Up next: Terry Sanford vs. Pine Forest (at Fayetteville State); South View at Overhills