WELCOME - North Davidson kept its playoff hopes alive Friday with a big win over Salisbury at Palmer Field.

North’s defense shutout Salisbury in the second half, helping the Black Knights to a 24-21 come-from-behind win. With the victory, North improves to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the Central Carolina Conference. One of the beast teams in the conference, Salisbury is now 8-2 and 6-2 in the CCC.

“Just proud of those guys,” North head coach Brian Flynn said of his team. “We believe in them 100 percent. Half the battle is them believing in themselves. We are talking about a bunch of kids who haven’t played in big games. Graduating so many last year. The first half wasn’t very good, wasn’t Black Knight football.”

Salisbury was quick to get on the scoreboard. On their first offensive play, the Hornets scored on a 52-yard pass with quarterback Vance Honeycutt hooked up with Marcus Cook. Salisbury led 7-0 less than three minutes into the contest.

North made a great defensive stop with 5:36 left in the first quarter to force the Hornets to punt from their 1-yard line. A 24-yard punt gave North excellent field position. The Knights ensuing drive resulted in a 26-yard field goal from Jake Marion to cut the deficit to 7-3.

But Salisbury was quick to strike back. Honeycutt, on the second play, of the second drive got into the end zone on a 68-yard run to help his team to be ahead 14-3 with 53.8 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

North quarterback Tedric Jenkins connected with Jamarien Dalton on a 16-yard pass for a touchdown with 2:33 left in the first half. Marion’s extra point cut Salisbury’s lead to 14-10.

Salisbury scored again with 36.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. This time, Honeycutt hooked up with Jalon Walker on a 11-yard pass for a touchdown. The TD helped Salisbury to a 21-10 lead just before halftime.

At the half, Jenkins was 6-of-17 passing for 62 yards. North had just 91 offensive yards by halftime. Salisbury, meanwhile, had 196 offensive yards in the first half. Honeycutt was 2-of-5 passing in the first half for 63 yards while also rushing for more than 120 yards.

“Challenged those guys at the half big time,” Flynn said. “Challenged them to make plays.”

North was quick to follow the advice of Flynn. With 8:16 left in the third quarter, Jenkins connected with Dalton on a 36-yard pass for a touchdown to cut Salisbury’s lead to 21-17.

North got the lead for the first time of the game with 3:38 remaining the game. Jenkins put North ahead 24-21 after a 6-yard keeper for a touchdown.

North’s defense made several key plays in the second half. One of those was causing Salisbury to turn over the ball after a fumble with about five minutes remaining. Jenkins capitalized on that play with his rushing touchdown.

Jenkins played with an ailing left leg after injuring it in the first quarter. The quarterback described his injury as a “dead leg.”

“I knew I had to play through it,” Jenkins said. “... You got to do what is best for the team. I just had to fight through it. I had to become a man and just fight through it.”

Jenkins, who took over early in the season at starting quarterback after an injury to starter Landon Moore, said his motivation was getting a win for the seniors on North’s Senior Night. He also said Flynn’s speech helped his team.

“He just got one of those bad deep bruises, dead legs,” Flynn said of Jenkins “... Tedric has come a long, long way. He hasn’t had much success in his past.”

Flynn said his coaching staff has been telling Jenkins to fight. He said the winning touchdown was just his quarterback making a play. Flynn called a play for his offense that took them to one side of the field, but Jenkins kept the ball and went to the other side for the score.

Flynn said the win helps North with its playoffs hopes. North travels to Ledford Friday for the final game of the regular season.

“They are going to be ready and we are going to be ready,” Flynn said. “It’s going to be a brawl. Of course, we want to go on the road and get a win.”

Salisbury coach Brian Hinson said North came from behind because the offense wasn’t very good. He took the blame for the loss as he attributed it to his play calling.

“(North) won the special teams battle,” Hinson said.

NOTES: Jenkins ended his night with 125 passing yards ... North running back Jaylin Walser hauled in four receptions ... Marion boomed one punt for 61 yards.