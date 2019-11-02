South Point started Friday night with an opportunity for a Southwestern 2A title.

HENRIETTA — It was the South Point Red Raiders who jumped out to a 28-7 lead, but the CHASE Trojans would score 34 unanswered points to claim a 41-28 victory.

South Point (5-5, 3-2) got the scoring started after Devon King returned the opening kickoff to the CHASE (8-2, 3-2) 38 yard line and nine plays later, King finished the drive with a five-yard quarterback keeper, but the extra point was blocked to put the Red Raiders ahead 6-0.

On the ensuing possession, the Trojans tried some trickery, but fumbled the ball and South Point recovered it at the CHASE 22. After a touchdown run by King was called back, Will Rhinehart hit King on a jump ball in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the CHASE 12. Naseem Jones converted the two-point try to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Trojans picked up over 60 yards on their next possession, but the South Point defense forced another fumble and on the first play of the drive, Jones went 89 yards up the middle and after the extra point, the Red Raiders led 21-0 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

On the following Trojans possession, the CHASE offense once again drove down the field to the South Point 23, but the Red Raiders recovered their third fumble of the night and stuffed the Trojans’ drive.

South Point then went on a 10-play drive, but missed a 35-yard field goal to keep the score at 21-0.

The Trojans would answer with a six-play drive that covered 80 yards and ended with a Kaden Hampton five-yard run to cut the deficit to 21-7.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Jones went 65 yards to the house and after the extra point, the Red Raiders led 28-7.

CHASE then went on a 11-play drive that ended with a Hampton touchdown pass to Taivon Derisma to cut the deficit to 28-13. Kiylan Miller converted the two-point try and South Point led 28-15 at the half.

CHASE went on a 16-play drive on the opening drive of the second half that ended with a Miller touchdown run, but after a missed extra point, South Point led 28-21. On the following drive, CHASE recovered a South Point fumble and three plays later, Kayshawn Woods went 43 yards to the end zone, but the extra point was no good and South Point led 28-27 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

South Point advanced to the CHASE 31-yard line, but on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders coughed up the ball again and CHASE recovered and went on a 12-play drive that ended with a Hampton touchdown run and the two-point conversion was no good, but the Trojans had their first lead of the game at 33-28.

South Point went three-and-out and CHASE needed just four plays to go 67 yards as Hampton scored his third rushing touchdown of the night, this time from five yards out and after the two-point conversion by Stoney Hicks, the Trojans led 41-28.

South Point would punt on their possession, allowing CHASE to run out the clock and seal the 41-28 victory.

South Point will close out the season with a home game against Shelby next Friday night, while CHASE will host R-S Central.