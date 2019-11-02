Jacksonville now 8-2

JHS tops White oak 41-8

The final week of the high school football regular season will mean something for both Jacksonville and White Oak.

First the Cardinals.

If Jacksonville were to win at Havelock next Friday, the Cardinals would likely create a three-way tie for first place in the Coastal 3-A Conference. A loss would drop JHS to third place in the league.

"I expect them to be ready to go next week," Jacksonville coach Beau Williams said following the Cardinals’ 41-8 Coastal Conference win over White Oak on Friday.

And now White Oak.

While the Vikings sit at 0-10 overall and 0-4 in the conference, coach Jonathan Byrd is excited to have his team for another week, given its recent progress.

White Oak hung tough with Jacksonville (7-2, 3-1), trailing only 21-8 at halftime, before the Cardinals pulled away in the second half.

"These are young kids growing up," Byrd said. "They are starting to understand how to play and starting to understand how to compete. Yeah, it’s difficult, but it takes time to build something to be proud of. These guys are committed to building that."

The Vikings simply ran into a Jacksonville team that seems to have regained its confidence following a 40-14 loss at Northside on Oct. 11. The Cardinals have won three consecutive games, scoring 49, 48 and 41 points in that span.

"It was very hard for us," said JHS senior Jacob Johnson of the Northside defeat. "We came in with a bad mindset and they ended up beating us. We learned that we don’t play well when we nag each other. So we had to come together and have a brotherhood and that’ what we’ve been doing."

Senior Jacob Kaila said the Cardinals have had something to prove the last few weeks. He added that Jacksonville needed time to warm up to White Oak.

After all, this was the second time this season the Cardinals defeated the Vikings. Jacksonville won the first game 46-0 on Sept. 27.

"It’s hard to beat a team twice, no matter who it is," Kaila said. "They fixed some stuff and we fixed stuff. We just really had to dig deep. We came out and looked too relaxed, but we came back after halftime and recuperated."

And now both Jacksonville and White oak look toward their games next week.

The Cardinals visit Havelock in a game that will decide if the Rams are outright conference champions or if there will be any tie in the standings.

Jacksonville won at Havelock last year in the NCHSAA 3-A East Regional final.

Kaila said his team will be ready.

"We say in practice all of the time that we want to be state champions and that we have to give state champion effort," he said. "Everybody knows what we need to do."

Meanwhile, White Oak plays host to Northside to end the season.

"We have a tough task in taking on Northside," Byrd said. "I hope every day at practice, Monday through Thursday, we get better and I hope we give them everything we have Friday night."

White Oak 0;8;0;0;–;8

Jacksonville 14;7;7;13;–;41

First Quarter

J – Brown 28 run (Speed kick), 10:02

J – Greene 1 run (Speed kick), 7:01

Second Quarter

J – Kaila 35 interception return (Speed kick), 6:50

W – Sills-Powell 14 pass from Lee (Sylvain run), 0:12

Third Quarter

J – Johnson 12 run (Speed kick), 9:35

Fourth Quarter

J – Brown 12 run (kick failed)

J – Echols 14 pass from Benson (Hendrick kick), 4:30

W;J

First downs;13;17

Rushes-yards;55-0;34-0

Passing;22;117

Comp-Att-Int;4-8-1;3-8-0

Punts-Avg.;2-20;0

Fumbles-Lost;2-15;3-2

Penalties-Yards;2-15;6-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–W: Lee 19-124, Johnson 2-(-5), Pearson 19-77, Boone 12-23, Anderson 1-(-2), Aguon 2-10.J: Greene 8-59, Brown 5-22, Johnson 8-160, Ford 9-84, Benson 2-(-4), Fonville 1-9, TEAM 4-(-6).

PASSING–W: Fonville 2-6-0 8, Lee 1-2-1 14. J: Brown 2-7-0 103, Benton 1-1-0 14.

RECEIVING–W: Lee 2-(-3), Sills-Powell 2-25. J:Echols 2-90, Johnson 1-17.