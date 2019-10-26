Southern Alamance relies on run until late against Eastern Guilford

GIBSONVILLE — The Southern Alamance run game was rolling, much like the ball-control offense plans to do, but when the Patriots needed a score to make things more comfortable, they picked through the play book and pulled out a pass play.

Just their second passing attempt of the game turned to points for the Patriots, a David Hines backside screen pass to Hunter Harrelson going for 12 yards to the end zone, extending the team’s lead from one point to eight with less than 10 minutes to play.

“I think it (caught Eastern Guilford off guard), especially the play we ran. We hadn’t done that before,” Harrelson said. “It was a throw back. They really flow to the ball and we had talked about it all week that being a big play and it turned out to be a big play.”

That extra cushion turned out to be a comforting development in Southern Alamance’s 36-28 victory against host Eastern Guilford in Friday night’s Mid-Piedmont Conference football game at Tommy Grayson Stadium.

The Patriots (6-3, 3-1) hadn't thrown a pass all game until third down of the drive. That attempt fell incomplete, but on fourth down, they went right back to the air from 12 yards out.

“That was a heck of a call,” Eastern Guilford coach Tony Aguilar said. “They ain’t shown anything like that on film. … That was just a great call. Hats off to them. He caught us.”

Harrelson accounted for two Southern Alamance scores and rushed 21 times for 121 yards, his performance earning the words, ”Hunter Harrelson, you’re a freaking stud,” from Patriots coach Fritz Hessenthaler in the postgame huddle.

While playing on defense, Harrelson ripped the ball from Eastern Guilford receiver Damon Coleman’s hands, after Coleman’s run after the catch was impeded by an official, and headed the other direction, setting the offense up with strong field position.

“We should’ve scored,” Aguilar said. “We run into an official, blocks his momentum, we get stripped.”

Backfield mate Jacob Freeze toted the ball 16 times for 146 yards and touchdowns.

“Well fought,” Freeze described the game. “Both sides of the field. We played Southeast (Guilford) two weeks ago, I thought they were physical, but Eastern Guilford is just as physical, if not more. Going into this game, we were ready. We probably had our best week of practice since Coach Fritz has been our head coach.”

Harrelson and Freeze were injured in the third quarter and left for a period of time, but each returned to help the Patriots on the final scoring drive.

“We kept fighting. We stayed together,” Harrelson said of his team’s performance. “Just preserved.”

Quarterback David Hines scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown to pump the Patriots’ advantage to 29-7 with 7:48 to play in the second quarter.

The Wildcats (5-5, 3-2) responded with 14 points in the final 1:34 to trail 29-21 at halftime.

Kamell Smith rolled out of the pocket, momentarily slipped and collected himself before he hurled a Hail Mary attempt to the right side of the end zone. Receiver D’Jay Mobley went up high and came down with the ball to score from 34 yards out as time expired.

“D’Jay Mobley, Mr. Hail Mary caught it,” Aguilar said. “It was a great play by him.”

Before that, Smith completed an 8-yard pass to Coleman for a touchdown to initially cut into the Patriots’ lead.

Eastern Guilford came out of the break and made it 21 consecutive points on Smith’s 19-yard touchdown run.

That was the end of the scoring until the Patriots found paydirt through the air.

The Wildcats fired up a two-minute drill, running back Hezekia Newby ripping off runs of 10-plus yards on each of the first three plays and the offense eventually moving the ball to the Southern Alamance 16-yard line with less than a minute to play.

Darius Foust got to Smith and tried to pull him to the ground. When he did, Smith appeared to try to throw the ball away.

“The goal was just to keep them out of the end zone right there,” Harrelson said. “That was a big play by Darius.”

Officials ruled a fumble on the play, awarding the ball to the Patriots with 33 ticks on the clock.

“He was trying to throw it,” Aguilar said. “As you’re throwing, I think you’re allowed a little momentum if you’re arm’s going forward."

Newby finished with 134 rushing yards on 17 carries. Coleman caught seven passes for 102 yards.

Southern Alamance’s Nick Sanders had a second-quarter interception around midfield that he returned to the 1-yard line, setting up a Patriots’ touchdown on the next play.