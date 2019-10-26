Here's a rundown of prep football results from across North Carolina

LOCAL

Cape Fear 7, Hope Mills South View 6

Clinton 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 7

East Bladen 55, East Columbus 12

Triton 48, Western Harnett 21

Jack Britt 16, Hoke County 14

Pine Forest 27, Fayetteville Smith 26

Terry Sanford 49, Fayetteville Westover 14

Seventy-First 34, Pembroke Swett 14

Harrells Christian 54, Raleigh Wake Christian 34

Lee County 35, Harnett Central 17

Hobbton 45, Lakewood 13

Midway 28, East Duplin 24

Red Springs 18, Fairmont 8

Richmond Senior 51, Lumberton 7

Overhills 41, Douglas Byrd 30

St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 24

Trinity Christian 2, Word of God Christian Academy 0

Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 23

STATEWIDE

Albemarle 60, South Davidson 8

Alexander Central 30, Hickory St. Stephens 16

Andrews 20, Copper Basin, Tenn. 6

Asheville Erwin 28, Enka 7

Asheville Reynolds 54, North Buncombe 6

Asheville Reynolds 54, North Buncombe 6

Asheville Roberson 44, North Henderson 14

Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 0

Belmont South Point 29, R-S Central 22

Brevard 24, Sylva Smoky Mountain 6

Burlington Williams 21, Asheboro 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Swannanoa Owen 15

Canton Pisgah 27, Hendersonville 24

Carrboro 35, Burlington Cummings 20

Cary Christian 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 13

Cary Panther Creek 28, Raleigh Athens Drive 14

Central Cabarrus 28, Concord 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 69, Charlotte Berry Tech 13

Charlotte Catholic 23, Monroe Parkwood 14

Charlotte Christian 10, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Charlotte Country Day 36, Charlotte Latin 17

Charlotte Harding 14, Charlotte Providence 10

Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 65, North Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Myers Park 41, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Olympic 28, West Mecklenburg 0

Chesterfield, S.C. 35, Carolina Pride 0

Chocowinity Southside def. Jones County, forfeit

Claremont Bunker Hill 17, West Iredell 13

Concord Cox Mill 31, Concord Robinson 0

Concord First Assembly 43, Victory Christian Center 0

Cornelius Hough 40, West Charlotte 8

Croatan 28, Richlands 21

Currituck County 45, Hertford County 27

Durham Hillside 19, Morrisville Green Hope 16

Durham Jordan 38, Durham Riverside 24

East Bend Forbush 23, North Forsyth 20

East Chapel Hill 41, Chapel Hill 6

East Surry 63, North Stokes 7

East Wake 21, West Johnston 14

East Wilkes 43, Ashe County 42

Eastern Alamance 42, Eden Morehead 6

Eastern Randolph 41, Trinity Wheatmore 21

Edenton Holmes 54, Gates County 12

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Bertie County 8

Elkin 40, West Wilkes 13

Forest City Chase 55, East Rutherford 30

Franklin 27, East Henderson 0

Fuquay-Varina 34, South Garner 14

Garner 48, Apex 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 36, Belmont Cramer 35

Gastonia Highland Tech 36, Christ the King High School 6

Gastonia Huss 20, Gastonia Forestview 7

Goldsboro 28, Warsaw Kenan 20

Granville Central 57, Louisburg 6

Greensboro Dudley 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 12

Greensboro Page 41, High Point Central 7

Greenville Conley 51, Pikeville Aycock 25

Greenville Rose 48, Eastern Wayne 6

Halifax Academy 36, John Paul II Catholic 20

Havelock 24, Jacksonville Northside 21

Hayesville 49, Cherokee 27

Hickory 40, South Caldwell 30

Holly Ridge Dixon 49, Pender County 8

Holly Springs 24, Friendship 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, Mint Hill Rocky River 15

Jacksonville 48, Swansboro 14

Jamestown Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 20

Kernersville Glenn 21, Davie County 16

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 43, Pasquotank County 20

Kinston Parrott Academy 63, Rocky Mount Academy 38

Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 0

Lenoir Hibriten 48, East Burke 14

Lincolnton 40, Lake Norman Charter 37

Maiden 28, East Lincoln 26

Manteo 52, Perquimans 48

Marshville Forest Hills 23, Mount Pleasant 20

Matthews Weddington 52, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 24, High Point Christian Academy 14

Mitchell County 69, Madison County 0

Monroe 36, Monroe Piedmont 15

Monroe Union Academy 47, Davidson Community School 37

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Bessemer City 0

Mooresville 49, Huntersville Hopewell 7

Morganton Patton 27, West Caldwell 15

Mount Airy 50, Winston-Salem Prep 20

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 56, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Murphy 43, Rosman 6

New Bern 31, South Central Pitt 18

New Hanover County 54, Wilmington Ashley 0

North Davidson 42, Central Davidson 21

North Edgecombe 64, Northwest Halifax 0

North Lincoln 43, Newton-Conover 7

North Pitt 28, North Johnston 6

North Rowan 34, North Stanly 8

North Surry 54, Surry Central 7

North Wilkes 31, Boonville Starmount 28, OT

Northampton County 38, Gaston KIPP Pride 12

Northeast Guilford 17, Western Alamance 13

Northern Durham 13, Vance County 6

Northern Guilford 26, Rockingham County 3

Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14

Northwest Cabarrus 38, Kannapolis Brown 7

Oak Grove 21, Thomasville Ledford 14, OT

Orange 32, Pittsboro Northwood 31

Person 48, Mayodan McMichael 0

Pfafftown Reagan 21, East Forsyth 17

Pinetown Northside 28, Robersonville South Creek 8

Polk County 35, Avery County 28

Princeton 57, North Duplin 0

Providence Grove 21, High Point Andrews 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 59, Raleigh Broughton 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Southeast Raleigh 6

Raleigh Millbrook 21, Raleigh Sanderson 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 20, North Raleigh Christian 7

Raleigh St. David's def. John Paul II Catholic, forfeit

Raleigh Wakefield 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 20

Randleman 56, Trinity 6

Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Roanoke Rapids 31, Oxford Webb 14

Rocky Mount 8, Wilson Fike 7

Rocky Point Trask 16, Lejeune 3

South Brunswick 28, Wilmington Laney 0

South Granville 27, Bunn 26

South Iredell 35, East Rowan 31

South Rowan 27, Lexington 22

South Stanly 56, Chatham Central 10

South Stokes 42, Kernersville McGuinness 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 70, Farmville Central 0

Southeast Guilford 30, Southern Guilford 15

Southern Alamance 36, Eastern Guilford 28

Southern Durham 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Southern Nash 48, Wilson Hunt 6

Southlake Christian 53, Hickory Grove Christian 20

Southwest Guilford 45, Western Guilford 6

Southwest Onslow 58, East Carteret 14

Statesville 41, China Grove Carson 10

Tarboro 54, Pamlico County 8

Thomasville 48, West Davidson 10

Wake Forest 31, Rolesville 30, OT

Wake Forest Heritage 29, Knightdale 0

Washington 42, South Lenoir 8

Washington County 59, Camden County 18

Watauga County 62, McDowell County 14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Sun Valley 21

Waynesville Tuscola 24, West Henderson 21, OT

Weldon 66, Southeast Halifax 20

West Brunswick 33, Topsail 7

West Craven 36, Greene Central 0

West Forsyth 53, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 17

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0

West Stanly 42, Montgomery Central 6

West Stokes 31, Walkertown 0

Whiteville 56, West Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 22, Alleghany County 15

Wilmington Hoggard 35, North Brunswick 10

Winston-Salem Carver 32, Winston-Salem Atkins 25

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 32, Greensboro Smith 0

Zebulon B. Vance 24, Lake Norman 21