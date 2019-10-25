North JVs race past Central

Gavin Hill threw three touchdown passes as North Davidson race past Central Davidson 42-6 in a JV game on Thursday at Palmer Field.

Hill connected with Reid Nisley on TD passes of 55 and 14 yards and 24 yards to Isaiah Sanders. Zimari Sean ran for a pair of touchdowns - 43 and 10 yards. Brock Moody scored on a 10-yard run.

North is now 6-2.

Oak Grove JVs down Ledford

Oak Grove downed Ledford 17-6 in a JV game on Thursday.

Josh Yokeley scored on touchdown runs of 6 and yards for the Grizzlies. Cole Jordan kicked a 25-yard field goal and both extra points. Bronson Richardson, Jared Lindholm, Shamon Graham, and Gavin Stinson played well on defense. Patrick Stephens was the leading rusher and Conner Sorenson was the leading receiver.

The Grizzlies are now 8-0.

Nick Morgan scored a touchdown for the Panthers, who fell to 7-1.

Thomasville JVs pound West

Thomasville pounded West Davidson 52-12 in a JV game on Thursday.

The Dragons' Namarian Koontz scored on a 32-yard run and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Noah Baker.

Details on Thomasville were unavailable.

The West JVs are at Lexington next Thursday.