North shuts out Central

Nathan Thompson scored a pair of goals as North Davidson shut out Central Davidson 5-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Wednesday.

Carlos Mize, Austin Lashmit and Jake Dawson each had one goal for the Black Knights, who are now 13-6 overall and 11-5 in the CCC. Ethan Redden, Sam Michalak, Thompson, Marc Sell and Sean Bour each had an assist. Cain Pfost made four saves.

Central fell to 6-15 overall and 3-13 in the CCC.

Thomasville tops West on OKs

Thomasville beat West Davidson 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout after the teams played to a 2-2 deadlock in Central Carolina Conference action on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown scored West's two goals in regulation. Nathan Morris made 9 saves.

Thomasville improved to 12-6-1 overall and 10-6 in the CCC. West dropped to 8-10 overall and 6-10 in the CCC.

West won the JV game 1-0 on Korbin Elmore's goal. Conner Drietz made five saves.

The Dragons visit Lexington on Monday.