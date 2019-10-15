Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell already has two commitments for his 2021 group tucked away. He’s looking for a third and Saturday he brought in OT Nolan Rucci (6-8 266) of Lititz, PA for his first visit to the school. Rucci is a nationally recruited prospect and along with Clemson has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M, LSU and others. He’s just starting to visit some of those schools and apparently the Clemson visit will be hard to top.

“Overall it was amazing being able to experience Death Valley on gameday and I am very thankful to the coaches and staff for being so accommodating,” Rucci said. “Meeting and talking with coach Sweeney before the game was an honor. One thing I really appreciated about Coach was his honesty towards the recruiting process. It was really refreshing to meet a coach that gets it like he does.”

Rucci was clear after the visit that Clemson is going to be a major factor in his recruiting moving forward.

“Right now I’m very excited about Clemson football and I’d really like to get back down on campus sometime in the off-season to meet with the coaches more and talk with the players,” Rucci said. “Coach Caldwell is very excited about my film and what I’ve been doing this season. “I’m really looking forward to continue building that relationship through my process. Clemson seems to have a great family atmosphere, and with a coaching staff that’s been together that long, it’s easy to see why. I really enjoyed my visit and getting to know the program and am definitely looking forward to getting back to Clemson.”

Rucci has also visited Penn State and has no other visits planned at this point, but he does plan to get to the other schools that have offered.