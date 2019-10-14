6-10 PJ Hall of Dorman has shortened his list as he approaches the last of his official visits. Hall took an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend. He also made senior year official visits to Clemson and Florida. This weekend he will visit Tennessee, and that will be his final trip. He said Sunday night he has dropped Georgia Tech from considering due to the program’s NCAA troubles.

Hall was literally given the red-carpet treatment in Blacksburg. A video of his arrival at his hotel showed Virginia Tech coaches greeting him and unfurling a red carpet at his large feet. Hall has a strong relationship with Hokies first year head coach Mike Young, the former Wofford head coach. His father played at Wofford when Young was an assistant there.

“The official visit met my expectations. The goal that I had was just trying to to see how I mesh with the guys, how I fit in with the program,” Hall said. “It went well (with coach Young). We went fishing a little bit. We got a lot of face time together. It was good seeing him up there. He said his offense won’t change a lot from what he was running at Wofford, so they kind of like that high post. The big guy, you need him to operate the offense, passing and cutting, all kind of stuff. I would be in that position and the ball would be in my hands a lot.”

Hall is closing in on his decision and will decide on an announcement date after the Tennessee visit. The first three visits gave him plenty to consider.

“I’ve had a great time at all of them,” he said. “I’ve loved all the messages that they’ve given me and it’s going to come down to how I feel I fit into each program.”

Hall said all the in-home visits with the head coaches have been done, and coaches from the four schools are regularly coming by Dorman to check in. He said recruiters from Clemson and Virginia Tech, in particular, have been in each week. And he said he hears from the Clemson staff every day either with a phone call or a text.

Hall said there is no favorite at this point.