The Richmond Senior football team is so good, it can let an opponent think it has a chance to win when it really doesn't.

That happened to Jack Britt on Friday night as the Raiders rolled to a 59-28 victory.

The Buccaneers only trailed 19-14 at halftime and drove the second half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to take its only lead of the game at 21-19.

But that only seemed to make the No. 3 state-ranked Raiders angry. They stormed back in just three plays to score the go-ahead score and never looked back.

“I think it fired us up,” said Richmond coach Bryan Till, the former head coach at Terry Sanford. “They said, 'Whoa, hold on. We don't want this to happen.' In particular, our defense said, 'This ain't the way we roll.' The offense came back and answered immediately and that really fired our defense up a lot.”

The defense went to work with two interceptions. One set up a 60-yard touchdown drive and the other was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by CJ Tillman. That led to a 27-point third quarter for the Raiders.

“We got two big interceptions and it kind of flipped the game in a hurry,” Till said.

The offensive star for the undefeated Raiders (7-0, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) was senior running back Jaheim Covington. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound wrecking ball rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries. He didn't even play in the fourth quarter.

“We have a lot of playmakers on this football team but we're not shocked by Covington because he's such a great kid and a hard worker,” Till said. “We know if we give him the ball enough times, he's going to make something happen.”

Covington continually bounced off defenders and in the open field, he stiff armed tacklers and lowered his shoulder pads and smashed into others.

“He's a physical kid,” Till said. “He enjoys that aspect of the game and he pushes other guys into that.”

The Richmond special teams got into the scoring act in the fourth quarter when Jah'meek Harden returned a partially blocked punt 25 yards for a score.

Just when the large crowd at The Boneyard thought it had seen it all, Richmond's Jaron Coleman caught a short flip pass from backup quarterback Noah Altman and turned on the jets to go 79 yards to close out the scoring.

The scary thing about the Raiders is they didn't play a perfect game. They fumbled away two punts, dropped some passes, missed some extra points and got some sloppy penalties. And they still won by 31 points.

“I thought we overcame a lot of adversity tonight and hopefully we'll be able to build off that and make a deep playoff run and have a chance at a state title,” Till said. “I was glad to see them respond to several bad situations that we put ourselves in.”

Despite throwing two interceptions, Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell showed why he is one of the leading passers in Cumberland County. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

“We have some firepower and our guys fought until the end,” said Jack Britt coach Brian Randolph. “Miscues on special teams are hurting us and we have to fix some things. But the guys persevered in some tough situations to take the lead in the second half. We just have to continue to fight.”

Randolph was glad his team didn't quit after Richmond returned the punt for a score to lead 53-21.

“At 10:52 of the fourth quarter, we put together a drive and scored which showed our guys are resilient,” he said. “Our guys did not give up from whistle to whistle.

“They're a really good team and we put our best foot forward but we came out on the short end of the stick. We told the guys we can't live in the past and this score is the past. We just have to watch film tomorrow and fix our mistakes.”

Jack Britt's record dropped to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

RICHMOND SENIOR 59, JACK BRITT 28

RICHMOND;19;0;27;13 – 59

JACK BRITT;7;7;7;7 – 28

R – Jaheim Covington 46 run (kick failed)

R – Covington 5 run (kick failed)

JB – Maurice Wickware 8 pass from Kevin Sentell (Jaylen Hackett kick)

R – Covington 15 run (Trevor Moss kick)

JB – Sentell 5 run (Hackett kick)

JB – Anthony Fiffie 20 pass from Sentell (Hackett kick)

R – Caleb Hood 22 run (run failed)

R – Covington 16 run (Moss kick)

R – CJ Tillman 30 interception return (Moss kick)

R – Hood 5 run (Moss kick)

R – Jah'meek Harden 25 punt return (Moss kick)

JB – Jose Brazoban 13 pass from Sentell (Hackett kick)

R – Jaron Coleman 79 pass from Noah Altman (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing: R —Covington 13-185, Coleman 4-107, Hood 4-79. JB — Sentell 21-41-2, 263.

Rushing: R — Hood 6-14-0, 89. JB — Mason Walker 18-43, Sentell 11-39, Jacob Copeland 6-23, Denzel Carrucini-Baez 3-12, Maurice Wickware 2-10, Zac Ritter 1-4.

Receiving: R — Kellan Hood 4-53, Tremel Jones 3-25, Jakolbe Baldwin 3-11. JB — Brazoban 7-91, Wickware 5-60, Fiffie 5-59, Copeland 1-19, Ritter 1-18, Josh Townsend 1-14, Walker 1-2.

Records: Richmond 7-0, 3-0; Jack Britt 5-2, 1-2